Still loving it after 30 years: A Q&A with JFL favourite, Robert Kelly

Just For Laughs Montréal has entered its second week and this special 40th anniversary edition, running until July 31, has again invited the biggest names in comedy to perform at venues around the city. One of JFL’s most popular series is The Nasty Show (July 20-28), the filthiest, most politically incorrect production of the entire festival — meaning, hand-wringing moralists might feel a tad uncomfortable.

This year’s roster of foul-mouthed comics is hosted by Big Jay Oakerson and features Josh Adam Meyers, Liza Treyger, Sophie Buddle, Yamaneika Saunders, and long-time festival favourite, Robert Kelly, a 51-year-old, Massachusetts-born funny man whose acting credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Trainwreck, Nurse Jackie, Maron, and Denis Leary’s Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. Kelly also hosts a popular podcast called You Know What Dude? which will be recorded live from the festival on July 28.

The following telephone yap session has been edited for length and clarity.

The Suburban: What’s it like being back in town after a couple of off years?

Robert Kelly: I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back. Number one, just to be asked to go to the festival as much as I have is an honour. But this year, being the 40th anniversary, is very special. And asking me to come back and do The Nasty Show is a real honour.

The Suburban: How did you feel when you were first asked to be part of the festival?

Kelly: I was almost in shock. I had to audition to be part of the festival. There was Louis C.K., Nick Di Paolo, Jim Jefferies, and Dave Attell doing The Nasty Show. I auditioned, and they wound up saying, “We like Robert, let’s put him in,” and they put me on The Nasty Show with those four killers. I don’t know man, but it was epic. That was about 15 years ago.

The Suburban: What do you like about Montreal?

Kelly: Any city that puts gravy and cheese on fries, and any city that has a strip club very close to a place that serves gravy and cheese on fries is a city for me. Do you understand? (Laughs) I love this city because you get art. You get creativity. And not only do you get it, but you guys celebrate it by having all these festivals. And I also get to enjoy the comedy.

The Suburban: What’s the best thing about The Nasty Show?

Kelly: The Nasty Show is usually just the murderers’ row of comics that I think are hilarious — and I get to be on that show. It’s the show where you can just be yourself. You don’t have to worry about saying the wrong thing or stepping over the line. It’s the kind of a show where you say, “Hey, we ARE going to step over the line, but it’s going to be funny.”

The Suburban: Talk about your podcast and what you have planned for Montreal?

Kelly: On Thursday, the 28th at 5 p.m. I’m going to do my show. The last time I think it was eight comics and it was just them making fun of me. The podcast is fun because it’s a little break from the stand up. I sit comics down and we talk. And when you put a few comedians around each other with microphones, you don’t have to worry about it.

The Suburban: What current topics have made their way into your sets? Wait, let me guess.

Kelly: (Laughs) Well, there’s a chunk of stuff about what happened over the past couple of years. I also have chunks on all the good things that happened during COVID, like I didn’t have to go to five weddings. I got to cancel anytime I wanted. I would usually be like, “Yeah man, but COVID.” (Laughs)

The Suburban: Finally, what’s the best and worst thing about being on the road?

Kelly: When I was a young comic I always loved being on the road because the hotel rooms were better than my apartment. (Laughs) There were no cockroaches, I had food, you got free breakfast. But as I got older, I have a house, I have a wife and a kid, and I love my backyard. To leave it takes a lot.

So now I don’t really do clubs that I don’t want to do anymore. I only do places that I want to do. But when you go on the road you get to meet your fan base. Some dude who doesn’t fit into his AC/DC T-shirt anymore and he’s there with his four little kids. (Laughs) Listen! You get to hang out and you get to make people laugh…

I still love it after 30 years. I still love it!

The Nasty Show runs July 20-28 at MTelus. Tickets for JFL can be purchased online at hahaha.com