Steve Hill celebrates three decades of music Mar. 2 at Club Soda

Steve Hill, widely considered one of Canada’s most prolific guitarists, will celebrate his three-decade musical career during a special three-hour show Thursday, Mar. 2 at 8 pm at Club Soda, 1225 Boul. Saint-Laurent in Montreal.
The show, part of his current tour, coincides with the release of his 12th album, Dear Illusion.
The Juno Award-winning guitarist, singer, drummer, harmonica player, songwriter and producer has performed more than 2,500 concerts in many configurations.
He got his start in 1993 as an 18-year-old sideman and released his first album in 1997. Since then, Hill has shared the stage with many of his heroes, like Ray Charles, B.B. King and ZZ Top, to name a few; has played at some of Canada’s biggest music festivals; and even played concertos with Kent Nagano and the Montreal Symphonic Orchestra.
For the past eight years Hill has toured extensively throughout Canada and Europe, exploring everything from rock, country, folk, and more while continuing to fuse it all with his first love, the blues.
Here is Hill’s video for Everything You Got
— Anthony Bonaparte
