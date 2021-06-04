St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival now in-person and online until June 20

MainLine Theatre officially launched the 30th anniversary edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival. With the programming until June 20, the festival promises to inspire audiences to reconnect with artists whether live in-person or online and on-demand from the comfort of their own home.
The festival is jam-packed with local art by over 250 artists including 154 performances by 30 companies, 23 Encore shorts, 8 podcast episodes, 5 artist panels featuring guests from across the country and one hashtag to follow online: #fringebuzz!
There is something for everyone atthe hybrid festival of in-person shows at five venues and on-demand performances available on the new FringeTV web channel.
“We’ve already surpassed $10,000 in ticket sales,” stated Amy Blackmore, Executive and Artistic Director. “It's so inspiring to witness the enthusiastic response from the public as we prepare to welcome audiences back to the Fringe.
“Our goal this year was to offer audiences as much variety as possible with our programming. We want patrons to engage with the festival however they wish. Whether it's through listening to DeAnne Smith or Jess Salomon on The Fringebuzz Podcast or sitting with fellow fringers in the audience at La Chapelle, we know that our community is ready to Fringe again.”
#Fringebuzz Musts in 2021
With reduced capacities at venues, some performances are already selling out so get your tickets or your festival pass as soon as possible. Limited quantities of 3-show, 6-show, 10-show and Carte Blanche passes are available at montrealfringe.ca
Passholders will enjoy special perks such as exclusive access to Encore content on demand at FringeTV including 23 dance and magic shorts from This Is Not a Fringe Festival and Bouge d’ici. Available until June 20.
Become a Friend of the Fringe. The festival officially launched the 30x30x30 Campaign. Without the Fringe Park revenues, they are in need of some extra help paying this year’s bills. Since 100% of the ticket price is returned to festival artists, organisers are asking festivalgoers to help FringeMTL raise $30,000 by becoming a Friend of the Fringe between June 1-30.
Listen to the Fringebuzz Lab. Try a podcast out! The first two episodes are now available on iTunes and Spotify: Là où l'art émerge (FR) / Where art starts (ENG). French Toast vs Muffins anglais is available as of June 1 and French Toast vs English Muffins as of June 3. This podcast would not be possible without our programming partner artsUNITE.
Feeling nostalgic already? Use the hashtag #FringeMTL to share your memories of 30 years of FringeMTL. They want to see everything from old flyers, tickets and posters to photos of audience lineups, fringe volunteers and beer tent shenanigans. And don’t forget to wear your old T-shirts.
— St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival
— https://montrealfringe.online.red61.ca/
— AB
