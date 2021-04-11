Slaves on Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine release Public Enemy cover with The Kings of Quarantine

Slaves on Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, along with Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, are back with their project The Kings of Quarantine, this time with a powerful rendition of Public Enemy’s She Watch Channel Zero. The new video features musicians Billy Gould & Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Mix Master Mike (Beastie Boys), SA (311), MC Serch (3rd Bass), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Sen Dog (Cypress Hill), Toby Morse (H2O) and a special appearance from legendary pop-artist Ron English (Popaganda)!
The video release of the song came out April 5 on YouTube.
The Kings of Quarantine came together in 2020 after a discussion between Jason and Bill about possibly collaborating on a cover song. She Watch Channel Zero is the third installment in a series of covers that will be released throughout 2021 in an effort to bring some joy and entertainment to music lovers worldwide. “We hope to not only put a smile on people’s faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic”, says Jason Rockman. One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to Roadie Relief, a fundraising effort to aid qualifying Roadies who have submitted an application for financial help.
As the lead singer for Montreal-based metal band Slaves On Dope, Rockman has been a professional musician for over 20 years, selling over 120,000 records worldwide and sharing the stage with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Our Lady Peace, Pantera ,Korn, Motörhead , Queens of the Stone Age and countless others, Jason has been there AND bought the t-shirt. Rockman, who brings his love of life, music, movies and pop culture to his audience 5 nights a week on AMPED with THE ROCKMAN on CHOM 97 7, is also the host of On The Record on CJAD 800, an entertainment correspondent for CTV national news and spokesperson for Montreal Comiccon and Heavy Montreal.
The Kings of Quarantine have no plans of slowing down, with more star-studded covers to be released in the near future.
