Skater from Laval part of upcoming Disney on Ice show

Disney on Ice is finally returning to Montreal with a brand-new show, Mickey’s Search Party, taking place at the Bell Centre from March 3-6. Ensemble skater Véronique Plante-Quévillon from Laval said skating with the talented cast of Disney on Ice has always been something she has wanted to do.

“I started skating at the age of 8 and have been skating for 19 years,” she said. “I started close to my hometown in Mascouche, and then later I spent a few years in Laval in a sport-study program. When I moved for college I kept skating in Trois-Rivières until I came back to Laval. And I had always thought about skating with Disney on Ice from a really young age. I had gone to see the shows and had always had that dream to be a part of it someday.”

But she wanted to complete her schooling first. When she graduated college in 2019, she immediately applied, and she continued to do so until she got a contract in 2021.

Plante-Quévillon gets to make appearances through the show, which centres around Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell, who has been captured. There will be exciting numbers with Miguel from Disney/Pixar’s Coco as guests venture into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead, as long as trips to Arendelle to sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace.

“l am in the ensemble, which means I get to be in different segments such as Toy Story, Coco, and Under the Sea,” Plante-Quévillon said. “In Montréal, I will also be hosting the shows in French.”

Plante-Quévillon has put in years of training but sharing in the magic of Disney on Ice has made all the hard work pay off. “It is an amazing experience being surrounded by so much talent and such incredible people,” she said. “It is also really rewarding to see the expressions on the kid’s (and adult’s) faces. It makes all those years of training worth every second.”

Plante-Quévillon attributes the success of Disney on Ice shows to the fact that they are entertaining for young and old alike. “There really is something for everyone in every Disney on Ice show,” she said. “In Mickey’s Search Party, we have segments from movies my parents know like Toy Story, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, but we also have some new movies for the little ones such as Coco, Moana, and Frozen. Everyone sings along to their favorite Disney songs. Also, this show has skaters and acrobats going from the ice to the air with tricks that will impress everybody.

"So, whether you come for your favourite Disney characters, to sing along to your favourite songs, or just to see an amazing show with lots of stunts and magic, you’ll have a blast.”