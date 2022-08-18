Sixth edition of Film Noir au Canal closes Sunday, Aug. 21 with Martin Scorsese’s The Departed

Director Martin Scorsese’s 2006 film The Departed will close down this year’s edition of Film Noir au Canal, on Sunday, Aug. 21, outdoors at Saint-Patrick Square, at the corner of Wellington and Saint-Patrick streets.
The evening will begin at 6:45 p.m. to the swing rhythm of the trio Mélodie & the Mellow Tones, followed by a presentation of the film by Helen Faradji, film noir specialist and film critic for Radio-Canada. Then at 8 p.m., The Departed will be presented in the original English version with French subtitles.
Scorsese led an all-star cast in this thriller set in Boston, Mass., where a long-simmering hostility between the police department and an Irish-American gang led by Costello, Jack Nicholson, is primed to explode. The fuse is lit when a gangster, Matt Damon, is chosen to infiltrate the police force and a young cop, Leonardo DiCaprio, goes undercover within the gang. Now, when the two moles uncover each other's identity, the battle begins.
The film is both a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs and also loosely based on the real-life Boston Winter Hill Gang; the character Colin Sullivan is based on the corrupt FBI agent John Connolly, while the character Frank Costello is based on gangster Whitey Bulger.
The Departed was a critical and commercial success, and won several accolades, including four Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards: for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. It became Scorsese's first and, to date, only win for Best Director; Wahlberg was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
Watch the trailer HERE
For more information visit filmnoiraucanal.org
— A Bonaparte
— Film Noir au Canal
