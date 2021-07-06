ShazamFest returns to the great outdoors

After being forced to take a year “off” from their usual in-person event and resorting to online means last summer, ShazamFest, Quebec’s most eccentric music and arts festival, is back July 9-11 and being held at Shazam Farm in Barnston Ouest, which is less than two hours outside Montreal. “We’re calling it our 15 ½ year because we didn’t really get to do it last year other than a few littler concerts,” said organizer Ziv Przytyk.

Because of COVID, only a certain number of passes are being sold and, during the event, specific rules will apply. “We’re limiting sales to 500 tickets, which is about a third of what we usually sell, and we’re working within the constraints of the government when it comes to social distancing and masks — all that fun stuff we’ve been living with the past year and a half.”

As always, ShazamFest will be showcasing local talent, more than ever this year in fact, with Montrealers Sarahmée and Barry Paquin Roberge heading up the musical side of things, plus many more Quebec and Montreal artists. There will be the usual Shazamfest carnival fun and games as well as family-friendly festival activities like their annual beard/moustache/mullet competition, live wrestling shows, giant bubble workshops, yoga sessions, and lots more.

“It’s really a three-day carnival for your senses,” Przytyk summed up. “It’s emotional, physical, visual — all cool, artistic things. If you don’t like something, when you come back in an hour, you’ll have something else to look at that might be what you love. It’s got a great family vibe, and I always say it’s like the biggest house party you’ve ever been to.”

Year to year, ShazamFest prides itself on its safe, fun family atmosphere, and organizers will see as many as 300 kids there. For this year’s event, a new kitchen has been built for volunteers as well as artists, and food packages will be sold to kids as well so parents don’t have to worry about packing snacks and meals.

ShazamFest is held at Przytyk’s parent’s farm on Lake Massawipi. It’s the foundation that helps foster a community feel that is at the heart of the Festival itself. Przytyk explained, “It’s an amazing community we all belong to and have been part of for years, as have lots of artists who have come from all over the province.”

Part of this mandate includes supporting local artists and businesses. “We have a lot of new things going on this year, including a new stage that we built, and we’re launching Shazam beer with a local brewery. We have so many good things locally and we want to share them with people far and wide.”

Another component of ShazamFest is leaving as little a carbon footprint as possible. During the last in-person event in 2019, only 12 bags of trash were produced by over 2,000 festival-goers, as eco-friendly staples, such as reusable dishware and cutlery, compostable cups, and unlimited free spring water tapped at the source, continue to be the only options available onsite. There are other green initiatives and creative incentives to join post-festival. For example, their annual garbage sorting party is coming back. Additionally, all the stages and structures at the event are hand-built with recycled materials or reclaimed wood that was found on the site.

“This is always really important to us,” Przytyk said. “Live art is super important and brings the community together,” he added. “This is a huge part of Shazam.”

For tickets and more info on ShazamFest, visit en.shazamfest.com