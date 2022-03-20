Shawn Thicke’s ‘Shawny’ strives to educate and entertain

When the pandemic hit, just like so many of us, Shawn Thicke was looking for something to fill his sudden overabundance of free time. Working as a music teacher at the Montreal Oral School for the Deaf, the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce resident began doing instructional music videos to keep in touch with his students, but his energetic personality and fun songs attracted a much larger audience and quickly began resonating with other younger viewers. Now "Shawny" strives to educate, entertain, and help children disconnect from the times while having fun with music.

“I had been a musician and was teaching, and once the pandemic hit, I was mainly going on Zoom,” he explained in a recent phone interview. “I had a lot of extra time and had always wanted to write children’s music… I had always said, ‘one day I’ll do that,’ and I thought why not now, so I started writing and playing my own songs to my students.”

Having played for adults before, Thicke knew his kids would be unabashedly honest. “If the music doesn’t appeal to them, they’ll let you know, but it went well and it inspired me a lot. I loved the feeling that the kids were feeling positive, especially at a time when people were feeling scared or negative.”

Thicke continued to write a wide range of kids’ songs and was excited to share them with a larger audience, but given the restrictions, he didn’t know how to continue. His sister suggested doing a YouTube channel, and while he admitted he wasn’t that well-versed on the streaming platform, he knew his students loved YouTube and it would be a great way to connect with kids.

“Before I knew it, I had other people watching and my videos were getting more views than I was expecting,” he said. “I even had people contacting me and sending me videos of their kids dancing to the songs. It just took off from there.”

His most popular video, Ollie Ollie Octopus, which is all about undersea creatures and delves into the importance of being inclusive and kind, has more than 53,000 hits, while his Winter Clothes Song for Kids that teaches the step-by-step process of getting winter-ready stands at 15,000 views. Now that restrictions are loosened, Thicke is hoping to schedule a few live shows and possibly record a five-song album.

In the meantime, Shawny is reveling in the popularity of his online performances and is looking forward to connecting to even more young fans in the coming months.

“It’s very surreal. It’s the greatest feeling seeing a child happy because of something you did,” he said. “It’s really fulfilling. I’ve been teaching for eight years, and I always knew music was important, but all of this has really hammered it in for me. Music is so important to a child’s emotional and educational wellbeing. I’m lucky I get to do what I do.”

You can follow Shawny on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.