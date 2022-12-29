Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at Hurley’s Irish Pub

Comedy on Demand, formerly known as Lawn Laughs, has teamed up with a popular downtown comedy show, World's Smallest Comedy Night, to put together a New Year's Eve event at Hurley's Irish Pub, 1225 Crescent St. in the heart of downtown Montreal.

“It has been two years since we have been able to celebrate New Year's Eve in a festive way with our family and friends due to COVID restrictions,” stated Abby Stonehouse, co-producer of Comedy on Demand.

The evening will start with a comedy show featuring the one and only Joey Elias, with some special guest performances. The laugh will be followed by live music featuring some Montreal favourites, all leading to a midnight countdown.

“With the restrictions and closures, it has been tough,” added the event’s co-producer, Walter J. Lyng. “We want to put all of that behind us and finally ring in the new year in the best way possible. This is why we have put together a night to remember.”

There will be complimentary appetizers and finger food, as well as a beverage. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 9 p. m.

Click HERE for ticket and information.

—Comedy on Demand

—World Smallest Comedy Night

—A. Bonaparte