Saturday Night Fever, Sonic and live music at the Royalmount Drive-In

Get your platform shoes and bell bottom pants , the Royalmount Drive-In has two exciting shows planned for Saturday, September 12.
The early show will feature the movie Sonic The Hedgehog, and the Boogie Wonderband will perform live. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Then, the late show features the Boogie Wonderband performing as well, followed by the iconic movie Saturday Night Fever. Doors open at 8:45 pm and guests are encouraged to come dressed in their grooviest ‘70s attire. There will even be prizes for those who are best dressed disco-style.
Enjoy the entertainment from the comfort of your own vehicle or bring your own chairs and set them up alongside your car. Food, drinks and other concessions will be available from your car or on-site at a number of food trucks.
Tickets are $99 per car or $250 for VIP, and all of the funds raised will be donated to the West Island Friends For Mental Health and Summit School.
Produced by Larry Day & Strangers in the Night, United Auto Leasing and The Air Canada Foundation.
For tickets and information, go to www.driveinmtl.com
— Larry Day & Strangers in the Night
— United Auto Leasing
— Air Canada Foundation
— AB
