Saint-Henri welcomes its own jazz festival May 3-8

A brand-new festival will soon be coming to Montreal, specifically to Saint-Henri, as it was recently announced that Saint Henri Jazz Week has joined the long list of crowd-pleasing activities this jazz-loving city has to offer.

The Saint-Henri Jazz Society (SJSH), with the backing of Desjardins, is the group behind this endeavour that is aimed at amateur and professional musicians, music fans, residents of the South West neighbourhoods, and beyond.

Jazz Week — Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 8 — will offer a diversified program that, according to the release, is “born out of the desire to enhance the jazz offering in town and to give jazz artists of Montreal new opportunities to perform and improve their art.”

The week will combine a series of both indoor and outdoor concerts and events. Invited in from New York will be jazz masters Jeremy Pelt (May 3-4), Nicole Glover (May 5-6), and Billy Drummond (May 7-8) who, on two consecutive evenings each, will perform with the likes of Christine Jensen, Jean-Michel Pilc, Rachel Therrien, Kevin Dean, and Ira Coleman. Pelt, Glover, and Drummond will also hold a masterclass open to all.

Every day during the festival, a different jazz duo will hold court at Place du Bonheur-d’Occasion, on Notre-Dame and Rose-de-Lima Streets.

From 5 to 7 p.m., Vin & Vinyle: 5 to 7 jazz introduction will pair vinyl albums with wine. Seriously. Says the release, “Local jazz musicians Caity Gyorgy, Guillaume Pilote, Marie-Fatima Rudolf, and Adrian Vedady will share some clues on how to appreciate their favourite jazz album, without pretense, within a relaxed and inviting setting while a sommelier presents a wine, curated by private importer, les Décuveurs.”

Well, I’m in.

And every night, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., a late show will take the stage, featuring local musicians Jean-Pierre Zanella, Modibo Keita, the André White Trio, the Acorn Hat group, the Al McLean Quartet, and the John Roney Trio. The show, and the jam session that follows, is open to all and free of charge.

Well-known panelists will also grace the festival’s round tables. Jazz legends Oliver Jones and Ethel Bruneau, along with other great Montreal jazz figures, will take part in an instructive and hopefully inspirational discussion on Montreal jazz from yesterday to today.

Tickets for paid events are on sale at Eventbrite for the Saint-Henri Jazz Week

For more information, visit https://www.sainthenrijazz.com/