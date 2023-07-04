The 41st edition of Just For Laughs Montreal will soon be underway, running this year from July 14-29, and Canadian comedy great Russell Peters will return to host what is billed as an unprecedented event dubbed the RP4. Four galas over two consecutive nights (July 26, 27) featuring 32 comedians in all, with Peters front and centre.

Born in Toronto, Ontario to parents who immigrated from India, Peters, 52, grabbed a mic more than 30 years ago and went on to become one of today's most successful, and highest paid comedians. Long settled in Los Angeles, California, he was in town last month and I had the pleasure of having some one-on-one time with him. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

The Suburban: Your latest sold-out tour is called Act Your Age. How have you changed over the years?

Russell Peters: Well, think about who you were 30 years ago versus who you are now. You just change. You grow as a person, you get more experiences in life, you gain more assets, you gain more liabilities — the liabilities being kids — and it all changes you. Once you have a kid you go, ‘Ah, I can’t do everything for me anymore. Everything is done for this little f**kface.’ And I’ve got two f**kfaces now.

The Suburban: You travel and perform all over. How much do you adapt your shows from place to place and country to country?

Peters: You have to adapt to where you are. I mean, I know what my set is going to be, and then I write it in such a way that I know that this joke will hit anywhere, and this joke may or may not hit, so I have to have an alternative. When I get to another country, I'll walk around and I'll determine that I don’t think this joke is going to work here, so here's an alternative joke to put in there. And I'll try to do something local off the top to let them know that I know where I’m at. Because if you don't do that, they feel like they can just watch this on TV, and it doesn't feel special.

The Suburban: Do you spend time trying to figure out a place’s hot topics?

Peters: I don't go for their hot topics; I just go for things that I've noticed about their country or city. Like, when I was in Taiwan, I had someone tell me, ‘Whatever you do, don't mention China — at all — because the Chinese have people here that are spies and… ’Whatever. I'm not going to mention China. And then I got on stage and go, ’Taiwan. You guys remind me of Canada. You know, you're like the nice country right beside the old a**hole country.’ They told me not to mention China, but I didn’t say who.

The Suburban: How do you deal with the culture wars going on in the U.S. right now? The book banning and the focus on CRT, drag shows, LGBTQ rights and more.

Peters: That's not a culture war, that's just America being America. That is just straight America being dumb. America is not what it used to be. I've been living there 18 years and I've watched it deteriorate fast. I'm watching the rest of the world progress and move forward, and America somehow is moving backwards.

The Suburban: How do you navigate that when you are travelling around the states doing your comedy?

Peters: I don't mention it there. First of all, they don't want to hear it. Secondly, they don't want to hear it from a Canadian. Thirdly, they don't want to hear it from a brown Canadian.

The Suburban: Do Americans still see you as a Canadian?

Peters: Only if I mention it. But there are always Canadians in the audience, which is nice.

The Suburban: How much time do you spend in Canada these days?

Peters: Not much at all. I don't have a house here anymore and that bothers me because when I go to Toronto, I have to stay in a hotel, and I hate staying in hotels because I do that on the road, and I don't like feeling like a tourist in my own city.

The Suburban: Didn't you have a house in Ontario for a while?

Peters: I had a house in Etobicoke, and I sold it maybe two weeks after COVID started. I sold it to a hockey player who plays for the Leafs, Mitch Marner. I don't know if I regret selling that particular house, but I regret selling the house before that one, only because I don't have a house in Canada anymore and it really breaks my heart when I go home, and I have nowhere to call home.

The Suburban: Talk about the Just for Laughs galas that you are hosting.

Peters: Well, it's two days, four galas, and 32 comics. It's a lot of work in front of me. You know, it's funny, but I never put the math together in my head until somebody said, ‘Yeah, it's 32 comics,’ and I was like, ‘That’s 32 different introductions. How do I introduce 32 different people in 32 different ways? Or do you do it one way only and continue to do it that way.’ But that's 32 different times on stage. It's going to be fun. It might be daunting to look at, but it'll be a fun thing to try to attack.