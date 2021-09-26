Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director’s Cut available at home worldwide for a limited-time via video on demand

Following a successful global cinema release, Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment recently announced that starting on October 1 at 9 p.m. ET through Sunday, October 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, RUSH fans worldwide can view Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut at home, on demand. Visit www.cinemastrangiato.com for more information and to purchase access for $15.

Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut celebrates the “Holy Trinity of Rock” (Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart) and 40 years of their Moving Pictures via an alternate “director’s cut” of the 2019 feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including the new addition of bonus tracks "One Little Victory" and “Red Barchetta,” as well as "Cygnus X-1” / “The Story So Far” featuring Neil's final recorded drum solo masterpiece. Additional favourites include songs such as “Animate,” “Closer to the Heart," "Subdivisions,” and “Tom Sawyer" along with backstage moments and candid footage from the cutting room floor.

The Director’s Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favourite "Jacob's Ladder," exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises.

On Friday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET, RUSHCON will host a live virtual “Interactive Watch Party” for fans to connect and discuss the film when it premieres online. Those who purchase a watch party ticket will maintain access to the content for the entire duration of the VOD window, but only those who log in during the live October 1 event will be able to participate in the chat.

“We are delighted to bring Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut into the homes of Rush fans worldwide following its recent success at the box office,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing SVP of Content Acquisitions. “This will be the first time that the film is available in many countries where a theatrical event was not possible and offers fans around the world a chance to watch together.”

When released in cinemas worldwide, Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut charted No. 4 overall for the North American box office on September 9; ranked No. 2 for the per-screen average for the day in North America, behind only Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; and was No. 5 overall for the UK box office.

With more than 45 million records sold worldwide and countless sold-out tours, Rush - Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart - is not only one of the most inventive and compelling groups in rock history but remains one of the most popular. The RIAA® has certified Rush for the third most consecutive gold/platinum studio albums by a rock band, topped only by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Rush's vast catalogue includes such classics as 1974's self-titled debut, 1976's 2112, 1981's Moving Pictures, 1996's Test For Echo, and 2002's Vapor Trails. Rush released their 20th studio album, Clockwork Angels, in 2012.

The critically acclaimed collection marked their first studio recording since 2007's Snakes & Arrows, debuting at #1 in Canada and #2 on the Billboard 200, which matched the highest chart debut of the band's career. In addition to their commercial success, Rush has also been recognized with a number of JUNO Awards and multiple GRAMMY® nominations, including one for the acclaimed documentary Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage and the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

All three band members were made Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, received the highest Canadian artistic honor by receiving the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2012, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Rush celebrated their 40th anniversary with their last large-scale tour, R40 Live, that visited 34 cities in North America in the summer of 2015. During that tour they recorded the two hometown shows in Toronto and later that year released the live audio/concert film, R40 Live, that debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart.

