Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree at The Upper Canada Playhouse

Music has always been one of the most popular ways to celebrate the Yuletide season. Upper Canada Playhouse’s Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree, running November 30 to December 19, promises to deliver just that.

Fresh off their recent Patsy Cline concert, Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band return with a cavalcade of favourite traditional and contemporary holiday hits in a brand new live Christmas concert guaranteed to bring the joys of the season to you, your friends and family.

Sprinkled with a dose of comedy, stories and visits from some popular Christmas characters, Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree will put everyone in the Christmas spirit and makes the perfect start to everyone’s holiday season.

The concert was initially created and filmed last season for people to purchase and enjoy at home. But Playhouse audiences will be the first to actually enjoy the concert live.

“There’s nothing like experiencing live theatre and music,” stated Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “We’re so pleased to be able to offer our audiences the opportunity to have the concert performed right there in front of them. It harkens back to the time when families gathered around the television to watch their favourite artists perform their Christmas specials. Only, instead of gathering around the television, Playhouse audiences will gather around the stage to experience this magical live concert.”

Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree is the third Christmas concert that Way and her band have created for Playhouse audiences. It follows hot on the heels of Have Yourself a Swinging Little Country Christmas, and Mistletoe Magic, both hit concerts that premiered at The Playhouse. In addition to Way herself, the concert features Don Reid on drums, Fred Smith on guitars, Doug Eyre on bass, Bruce Ley on keyboard and Nathan Smith on violin, mandolin and acoustic guitar.

Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree plays November 30-December 19

2 pm matinees: Tue; Wed; Thu; Sat; Sun 2 pm & 8 pm shows Thu/Fri/Sat

Tickets: 613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650

Upper Canada Playhouse is located at 12320 County Rd. #2, Morrisburg, Ontario

— Upper Canada Playhouse

— https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/

— AB