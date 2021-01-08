Review of the cookbook Flavorbomb: A rogue guide to making everything taste better, by Bob Blumer

Famed Canadian "gastronaut" Bob Blumer, who you would likely know from his multiple TV series like The Surreal Gourmet, Glutton for Punishment and World's Weirdest Restaurants, is back with his seventh book, Flavorbomb, which is a unique take on taking food to the next level in a home kitchen environment.
Blumer is a master at making food taste good without playing by the rules, and in this book, he not only has some terrific recipes but tons of tips, techniques and strategies to take food to the next level. The first half of the book is the real "money." It's full of tips, strategies, ingredients, techniques, and gear that will help you crack the code - and gain the confidence to take the leap on your own and turn any dish into a flavorbomb. Develop the courage to season with wild abandon, brown your food to within an inch of its life, double down on the ingredients that can increase the pleasure factor, and taste and adjust on the fly.
The second half consists of 75 step-by-step recipes that use all the tricks in your arsenal to deliver the addictive, life-affirming dishes we all crave. And because Bob gets more excited by tacos than truffles, his outsider approach to creating addictive flavors won''t require you to buy frivolous top-shelf ingredients or use super-sophisticated techniques. Instead, every recipe starts by building the foundation, and then adding layers of flavors and textures at every step of the way. If there''s a hack or a simple trick that can save you time or up the ante - it's in here. Every recipe was thoroughly tested and had to earn its place in the book.
To order this book, click here.
