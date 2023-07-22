Retro Roundup looks at Beatles albums Part 10

We now continue our look at the albums of the Beatles, both the official releases from the UK and the (somewhat) different U.S. releases, this time focusing on the next bunch of post-breakup collections.
Rarities (UK)- The UK and U.S. albums that shared this title were almost completely different, with very different album covers. The UK version, from 1978, had been part of a Beatles albums box set, and contained songs that were not on the original albums. These included the pre-Let It Be release of Across the Universe, which had been on a 1969 UK charity album and included bird sound effects at the start, the B-sides (in mono) Yes It is, This Boy, The Inner Light, I'll Get You, Thank You Girl, You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) Rain, She's A Woman, I'm Down; the German versions of I Want To Hold Your Hand and She Loves You, both in stereo and recorded in Paris; the mono mixes of the Long Tall Sally Extended Play release; and the recording meant for the U.S. market, Bad Boy, in stereo. On one hand, this release is valuable for having the mono mixes of the B-sides, which are now more difficult to get as they are part of expensive box sets. On the other hand, most of the B-sides are in stereo on the Past Masters CD collection. And on the other other hand (shades of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof), the aforementioned box set that included this album meant that key songs like She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, I Feel Fine, Paperback Writer, Lady Madonna, Hey Jude, Get Back, Don't Let Me Down were not part of the overall 1978 British box set. Of course, all of this would be rectified with the Past Masters release in 1988, and the remaster in 2009. I hope, one day, that the mono version of Past Masters (released as part of the 2009 mono remasters box set and called Mono Masters) is released individually.
Rarities (U.S.)- This is a very nicely packaged Capitol Records release that was both revelatory (to 1970s North Americans) and somewhat infuriating. On the infuriating side, it seems that the Please Please Me album tracks Misery and There's A Place qualify as rarities, but what their inclusion does reveal are the faults of Capitol's Beatles release program, that those two tracks were not on an American Capitol album in the first place. They were, however, on the Vee-Jay album Introducing the Beatles; and Capitol of Canada graced us with Misery on their Long Tall Sally mishmash album, and There's A Place on their Twist and Shout mishmash album. What a mess! North Americans also were blessed with the stereo debut here of Penny Lane (already released that way in Germany and on cassette in the UK on the Magical Mystery Tour album), with the added bonus of a French horn part edited onto the end, originally in mono on a U.S. promotional single. We also got a sampling of the quite different mono White Album mixes in the form of Helter Skelter (which sounds a bit wilder and lacks the fade-in featuring Ringo Starr's famous "blisters on my fingers" complaint) and Ringo's Don't Pass Me By, which is sped up (to its detriment) and features very different fiddle sounds (to its detriment). Other songs include I Am The Walrus (an edit created for the album that includes UK album and U.S. single anomalies), the original single of Love Me Do with Ringo Starr on drums (the more common album version has session player Andy White on drums), the stereo mix of Sie Liebt Dicht (also on the UK Rarities album), And I Love Her with an extended ending as first released in Germany; the mono mix of the song Help! with a different (and to my ears badly recorded and weak) John Lennon vocal; the common UK mix of I'm Only Sleeping (also released on later pressings of the U.S. Yesterday and Today album); and the mono version of the George Harrison B-side The Inner Light, You Know My Name (Look Up the Number), the charity album version of Across the Universe (also released on the UK Rarities). The most hilarious inclusion is the Sgt. Pepper inner groove, the few seconds of high-pitched noise and gibberish that was inexplicably left off the U.S. version of Sgt. Pepper. (How did they miss All My Loving with a high hat intro originally on German and Dutch albums?) What I love most about this album is the packaging — a cool picture of the band on the front, a gatefold featuring the banned "butcher block" original cover of the Yesterday and Today album and a nicely put together collage of photos; and very interesting liner notes on the back cover, which erroneously credited John Lennon as complaining about blisters on his fingers, when it was actually Ringo. This was corrected on a later pressing.
20 Greatest Hits- A historical release for two reasons. One was that the U.S. finally got songs like I Want To Hold Your Hand and I Feel Fine in true stereo. (A previous release, the movie song-themed Reel Music, had the U.S. debuts of A Hard Day's Night and Ticket To Ride in stereo, again exposing the ridiculousness of how some Beatle songs were released in the U.S.; and a stereo mix of I Should Have Known Better with a harmonica error unique to that mix "fixed".) The other milestone of 20 Greatest Hits was that it was the last Beatles album to feature different track listings between the UK and U.S., as, for instance, Eight Days A Week and Yesterday were #1 in the U.S., but were album tracks in the UK. (The much later 1 album combined the UK and U.S. #1 hits). Aside from its status as a milestone of stereo, I dislike 20 Greatest Hits, as it has too many songs for vinyl, degrading the sound quality. It makes a Beatles album seem like a K-Tel album.
Next time after a one-week vacation break: The next batch of post-breakup releases, including the albums that shook up the recording industry.
