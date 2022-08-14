Response from fans of Lasso Montréal ‘beyond our wildest dreams’

The inaugural edition of Lasso Montréal took place this past weekend and from the sheer number of cowboy hats, boots, Daisy Duke outfits, obnoxiously fat belt buckles, and other assorted leather-and-blue-jean getups, there sure seems to be a whole mess of country-and-western fans holed up around these parts.

Who in tarnations knew?

Well, apparently Nick Farkas did.

“We knew there was a community of country fans looking for a festival to call home, but the response from fans has been beyond our wildest dreams! We already can’t wait till next year,” said Farkas, the senior vice president for things like this at evenko, in a post-event press release.

Some 35,000 fans moseyed on down to Parc Jean-Drapeau for the hoedown and from what we could surmise, one would think we were in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee.... until a few people opened their mouths, that is, which reminded you that St-Tite, where Quebecers congregate for their annual Festival Western, was much closer.

Lasso, presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Original and billed as Canada’s only major country music festival in an urban setting, has been in the works since 2019 but like most major crowd-pleasing events, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the country names that had the crowds of line dancin’ types hoot-and-hollerin’ included Blanco Brown accompanied by his DJ; Canada’s James Barker Band; Old Dominion; Dierks Bentley; Ashley McBryde; Tenille Townes; local artist Brittany Kennell; Matt Lang; Breland; Ontario`s Tim Hicks; Riley Green; Kelsea Ballerini; Luke Bryan; and The Reklaws, a music duo from North Dumfries, Ontario who had a surprise guest — Montreal Canadiens star centre Nick Suzuki, who got on stage to down some shooters.

Oy. We Habs fans have seen this movie. It never ends well. Next thing you know, Nick will be seen by a Journal de Montreal photographer, coming out of western bar at 4 am wearing nothing but chaps and … Sorry … Where was I?

So, this LASSO thing was a huge a success and I stand corrected. I didn’t know we had so many redn… I mean fine, country music-loving people around these parts but as long as they weren’t waving Confederate flags in anyone’s faces, I’m more than good with it.

Y’all come back now, ya hear?

What?

Oh, the second edition of Lasso Montréal will take place August 18-19, 2023.