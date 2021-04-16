Since the first lockdown started in March of last year, Montrealers have faced a number of changes in their lives. People have gotten laid off, businesses have struggled, and toilet paper has sold in record time. On a global scale, it feels as though Covid-19 won’t be disappearing anytime soon. Unfortunately, travel restrictions and curfew measures really haven’t done much to help the cause. But despite the hard times we have all faced, there are beacons of hope in our city that have used quarantine to work on themselves and to grow in a beautiful way that is productive and even inspiring. It is fair to say that Montreal can be full of surprises. Evidently, this is the case with students. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t easy to achieve success in the classroom.
“One of the challenges, for starters, was not being physically in class to ask my professor questions,” Dwayne Peterkin said, local actor and Public Relations student at McGill University. “Staying focused is also a problem due to distractions and the fear of having my laptop die in the middle of a lecture. But although it wasn’t an ideal situation, I can’t say it wasn’t rewarding.”
Peterkin’s is only a semester away from earning his degree. But that isn’t the only thing he has been doing. He also dedicated some time to his artistic craft for the sake of having an outlet.
“The motivating factor to me was not to give into the pandemic. Whenever an idea came along, I had to give it everything I had to create a video for people to watch. It’s important for me to create my own short films for my audience. Passion is a defining element, too. I want to continue to engage and offer a source of laughter for viewers out there until things get better.”
Young creatives like Peterkin’s (Instagram: @djfreshking) is a reminder of the many talented people we have living in Montreal. Maybe, as they say, there’s something in the water. It’s a unique reality that sometimes goes under the radar. But as the pandemic continues to roar on, the new struggles it introduced played a role in giving birth to new artists. One of them is a rising star in the music industry named Louis Celestino (Instagram: @sweeterlou). He’s also the owner of Frndly Neighborhood — an organization with a direct focus on giving back and presenting a spotlight to Montrealers who deserve the recognition.
“I grew up with nothing, man, coming out of an immigrant family from the Philippines and being a first generation Asian-Canadian. I had to work and grind for everything that I ever had,” Louis said. “And now having travelled the world and seeing other points of view, it has greatly touched my spirit. I want to help give exposure to people in our city through what I do. I want to promote their talent. Let’s say, there is a great basketball player with NBA potential, and nobody knows about it for example. I want to be able to change that narrative.”
The self-expression Celestino displays comes from a real place. Not only does it stand out, yet it is infectious. It is the kind of energy people need to experience. You can also hear it in his music and singing voice. Before the pandemic, however, the life Celestino led was very different.
“I was a flight attendant, and believe me, it was more than just a career. It was a lifestyle. I found myself in 20 countries and it was incredible. There was a community aspect to the industry that’s unique since it is life in the sky. Sometimes, on short notice, I’d be off to Barcelona and then to another place. I got to see and do a lot. That’s what I think people should get, too, in a way. Covid-19 didn’t just eliminate jobs in my industry. It also damaged a culture of work and travel that has been around for decades. I hope it comes back. But it’s hard to know when.”
Building off that more, it portrays an even deeper message of what the pandemic really did to affect livelihoods and mental health. For many, it wasn’t just a salary or a paycheck they lost — it was a community, a passion for the world, a culture, and even a sense of identity. That is something Celestino felt. But thankfully, he found music and a new outlet that might be a big part of his future. From what Celestino shared, it really does feel like a newfound optimism.
“Honestly, bro, I felt so depressed after I lost my job. I didn’t know how I was going to start over. It wasn’t like I was in school and had a few options, you know? But then, I slowly gravitated to poetry. Went over a lot of emotions. It wasn’t the easiest thing —particularly in the Asian community since being real with your feelings can be throned upon. But I just kept reminding myself that life isn’t easy. I used it as motivation to continue on this new journey.”
Presently, Celestino is working on an album. The hope and vision is to ideally organize a live show as well once it is appropriate. Maybe, for now, it is a little bit of a stretch. But isn’t that what we want to see? In Montreal, we should all be encouraging future plans and opportunities. Whether it be for students like Peterkin’s or artists like Celestino looking to begin a new chapter. Small acts of kindness and encouragement can go a long way for someone. The pandemic won’t last. But creativity should never die out. Communities are extremely important. And we should all be empathetic and more understanding. You never know what someone else is going through.
*If you are a Montrealer who has made a positive change in their lives during the pandemic or are currently in the process of doing so, please don’t hesitate to email me at ian@thesuburban.com. I look forward to hearing from you. *
