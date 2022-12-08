Ranee Lee returns to the Centaur Theatre with Dark Divas Dec. 16-17

Montreal’s Centaur Theatre will take audiences on a musical journey celebrating legendary Black female entertainers of the jazz age when it presents Dark Divas, Friday and Saturday Dec. 16 and 17 at 8 p.m.
The show, created and performed by Juno Award-winning jazz singer Ranee Lee, celebrates the legends who changed the course of music and entertainment forever, featuring music and songs by women like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Josephine Baker, Lena Horne, Pearl Bailey, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan and others.
Lee, who is joined on stage by some of the city’s best musicians, commemorates the impact these bold women of colour had on show business and conventional ideals surrounding Black womanhood, and puts her own special stamp on each classic, honouring and celebrating the divas who influenced her most in her career.
Appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada and in 2007, Lee has twice won the Top Canadian Female Jazz Vocalist Award presented by Jazz Report magazine; has been nominated for several Junos and won the Award in 2010 for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for her recording Ranee Lee Lives Upstairs. Lee won a Dora Mavor Moore Award for her performance as Billie Holiday in the play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. She has released 13 albums and her latest, 2022's Because You Loved Me, features her innovative interpretations of songs made famous by Quebec superstar Céline Dion, who just recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease that will force her to cancel and postpone a series of upcoming concert dates.
The Centaur Theatre is located at 453 St. Francois-Xavier in Old Montreal. For more information visit https://centaurtheatre.com/box-office/tickets/
— A. Bonaparte
