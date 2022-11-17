Following their sold-out Zoofest/OFFJFL run this past summer, the Rad Dads are back for a special late November show, reuniting paternal comedians Walter Lyng, Reese Turner and Lawrence Corber, along with special guests for a night of fatherly folly.

Rad Dads: Legion of Dads will perform one night only on Sunday, Nov. 27 at The Diving Bell Social Club / Club Social Le Scaphandre, 3956 Saint Laurent Blvd., just south of Duluth Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m., shows starts at 8:30 p.m.

The Rad Dads came to be when comedians Reese Turner and Walter Lyng somehow both became fathers within a week of each other back at the end of 2017. Even though Turner has since relocated to Toronto, the Rad Dads live on, with 2022 addition Lawrence Corber, who himself only became a dad a few months ago.

Corber and Lyng have both been featured on the OFFJFL Discovery series within the past two years and can both be heard on the 40th anniversary JFL Originals comedy album that was recorded this past summer. Turner has previously been featured at JFL42 and produces and performs regularly in and around the GTA.

Turner, Lyng and comedian Chris Venditto collectively form Perfect Bite Productions, which has been producing a variety of shows in multiple cities since 2017. “We book shows in small and medium venues in and around town featuring local and out-of-town professional comedians,” stated Lyng. “We also do non-stand-up comedy specific events, such as pro wrestling fan events. We always try to put on comedy club-calibre shows in unique and quirky venues where you wouldn’t always expect to see stand-up. We are working comics ourselves and we’re proud of the many great comics this city currently has to offer.”

Tickets cost $15. For tickets and information click HERE

— Rad Dads

— A. Bonaparte with files from J. Cox