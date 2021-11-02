Postcards from the edge of insanity

When news of a new infectious virus first detected in China began circulating around the globe in early 2020, Josh Freed happened to be travelling through Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. In an area where mask-wearing was not uncommon, Freed said he sorely stood out when he boarded his flight home in Hong Kong.

“Everybody in the plane was masked except for me and they were all staring at me like I was a gigantic germ and I thought, ‘Wow, this is really weird. What’s going on in Asia? I’ve got to get home,’” said Freed during a recent, laugh-filled telephone interview. “First, I was on a plane full of germaphobes and then within three weeks I was living in a city full of germaphobes. The world turned upside down so fast. Their disease and their problem was suddenly our disease and our problem.”

Freed is a long-time columnist for the Montreal Gazette, with a Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour and two National Newspaper Awards under his belt. He is the author of seven previous books and is also an award-winning documentary filmmaker. His latest book, Postcards from Pandemica — sprinkled with cartoons from his colleague, Terry Mosher (Aislin) — reads like a chronological diary of what we all lived through during the past 18 months, written with wit and loads of humour. And he talks about those early days in the same way.

“Within a month people were afraid to go within 10 feet of their children or their parents. It was so upside down that hugging and touching, which are usually signs of human affection, suddenly became signs of infection,” said Freed.

Like most humorists — including late show hosts, comedians and, er, cartoonists — Freed said in the very beginning he was a tad anxious when it came to writing about COVID-19. “Remember, people like Bill Maher got fired because they made fun of 9/11 early on, because it was too early. But two or three months later, you could.”

Freed also worried about the reaction he would get from readers of his weekly page 2 column. But it was all for naught.

“Within two or three weeks [on social media] I was getting hundreds and hundreds of letters and contacts and thousands of ‘likes’ in a week from all over the world — not just Montreal. It was people who wanted humour and wanted to be able to laugh at least once a week because they were reading terrifying news all the time,” he said. “I’ve always believed that laughter is the best medicine and he who laughs lasts. But this was further proof to me.”

Freed, who lives in the Plateau area, said at the height of the lockdowns he regularly prowled the then-deserted downtown area and then reported back to curious friends.

“People would say, ‘Oh my God, you went out? Let us know what’s happening,’ and I would say, ‘There’s nothing going on. There’s no people… There are no cars. It looks like a neutron bomb hit and all the people vanished, and all the buildings are still standing.”

The reporting, he said, made him feel like some sort of foreign correspondent.

“The book is called Postcards from Pandemica because it was like going to a foreign country and I was the foreign correspondent,” said Freed. “It’s like we had gone to an exotic foreign land for two years. We changed countries. Most of us changed time zones, sleeping at a different hour, and eating at a different hour. We changed our sanitary habits. We all became germaphobes. Like when we go to some foreign countries, we wash our hands 10 times a day. The whole thing felt like we were travelling without leaving home.”

The recent release of Freed’s book ties in well with the opening of new play, Four Anglos Surviving the COVID Apocalypse, in which he stars alongside cartoonist Mosher and the comedic musical duo, Bowser and Blue. This is the group’s second go-around. The first came in 2006 with the hysterical Four Anglos of the Apocalypse, which saw them comment on and lampoon — in a mix of humour, cartoons, and song — the likes of Jacques Parizeau, Lucien Bouchard, Louise Beaudoin, Jean Charest and more.

“It’s a story of COVID told in songs, jokes and cartoons and instead of living through it terrified, you will live through it laughing,” said Freed. “Mosher, to his incredible credit, managed to get 120 of the world’s best cartoonists to give him the rights to their cartoons from 38 countries. So, he’s got these spectacular cartoons that he flashes up on the screen while I’m talking or while George Bowser and Rick Blue are singing. So, for the first time I’m the narrator and I tell funny stories from out of the book. I’m practically the straight man.”

The shows run Nov. 5-13 at St. Jax Church. “It’s down on the corner of Saint Catherine and Bishop. It’s meant to bring people downtown again. If people come out, maybe it’ll be their first show and they could also come for dinner. We can help downtown save itself, then we’ll take it to the West Island further down the road,” said Freed,

The play is directed by local stage veteran Ellen David, who Freed calls a fifth member of a team. “This is a five-person show. Ellen is not on stage but she kind of is the stage. There would not be a play without her.”