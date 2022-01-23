Pointe-Claire’s Tim McAuliffe writes new comedy for CBC

Based on the award-winning and best-selling memoir from This Hour Has 22 Minutes comedian and writer Mark Critch, Son of a Critch is a new CBC series created by Critch as well as Pointe-Claire native Tim McAuliffe (The Office U.S., Last Man on Earth) and produced by Andrew Barnsley (Schitt’s Creek). It is the hilarious and very real story of eleven-year-old Mark who is coming of age in St. John’s, Newfoundland. The heartfelt show offers a window into the life of a child (who is much older inside than his 11 years) using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people who are in his limited world. It premiered at the beginning of January.

The Suburban interviewed McAuliffe from his home in Los Angeles about the new show, how he got into the business of show writing, and what his go-to local food must-haves are when he comes back into town.

How did Son of a Critch come about?

Mark is my best bud and we’d been working together for 15 years. We were writing sketches together on This Hour Has 22 Minutes and had written for Just For Laughs, and basically we loved working together. In 2010, I left Canada to come to the U.S. and worked for the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Office, and we always stayed friends and wanted to do more stuff together. Mark had written this memoir and wanted to make it into a TV show. We pitched it to CBC over two years ago and wrote the script.

What did you think of the memoir? And how did you go from memoir to sitcom?

These were all stories that I know so well because Mark has been telling long-winded versions of them for 15 years. (laughs) But turning it into a show was a fun process. We started casting last March in the pandemic and got Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who is truly wonderful playing a younger version of Mark, plus all of these other great actors. And it was so fun shooting in Newfoundland – it was wonderful. The cuisine was off the hook.

Speaking of cuisine, even though you live in L.A., which is a mecca for food, is there anything you miss locally?

I am never as excited about food as I am when I come up here. I was here at Christmas because my mom still lives in Pointe-Claire, and Gigi Pizzeria was one of the first things we ordered. I had Arahova Souvlaki, we made a stop at Lafleur and La Belle Province, and then there’s always Chalet Barbecue.

How did you go from a small-town guy from the West Island to a writer in California?

Well, I was working at CJAD for awhile, I went to Carleton in Ottawa, and then I moved to Toronto and worked at the CBC and Much (Music). I got a job on This Hour Has 22 Minutes in 2007, and from there I got a job in the summer working on Corner Gas in Regina. One summer a friend and I decided to try out New York City, and I made this sort of fake Facebook package with jokes and comedy sketches, and dropped it off at 30 Rock, just like that. Would you believe that an hour later they called and asked me to come in, which I did!? Jimmy Fallon came in and we joked around for about an hour and then, the next day as I was walking back to the apartment we rented, I got a call asking, “Can you start on Monday?” NBC sponsored my working Visa and that is what started my U.S. thing. I ended up going to LA and have been there since 2009.

Do you feel American, or do you feel like a Canadian living in the U.S.?

I still feel an outsider all the time. It’s so crazy. It’s like imposter syndrome.

Son of a Critch airs Tuesdays at 8:30pm on CBC TV and CBC Gem.