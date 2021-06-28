Piknic Électronik returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau as of July 3

Piknic Électronik announced that it will return to the great outdoors for its 18th edition this Saturday, July 3. After a year away from the dance floor at Parc Jean-Drapeau on île Sainte-Hélène, Piknic Électronik is more than ready to welcome the public back as it once again buzzes to the sound of brand new electronic music.
Starting July 3, Piknic Électronik invites music-lovers to party on Saturdays and Sundays, for its flagship series of more than 20 events, all while respecting Public Health orders.
For this special edition, Piknic Électronik will welcome a limited number guests twice a day, on different stages — once in the afternoon from 1 to 5 pm, and once in the evening from 6 to 10 pm.
The box office will open on Thursday, July 1 for the first two events. Tickets will be sold by pair with designated spots in order to ensure physical distancing. Wearing a face-mask will be mandatory on-site, except once arrived at your designated area. Tickets for upcoming events will be on-sale gradually in the next weeks.
This season’s soundtrack will once again honor major names and young emerging talents that Piknic Électronik has continued to feature for the last 18 years.
What’s more, to mark the end of summer, Piknic Électronik will release the first edition of Planète Piknic, produced and released in collaboration with Courage!, Multicolore’s partner dedicated to artist management, music distribution and event production.
Available via physical record shops, online storefronts and through online music platforms, this vinyl release includes 7 tracks created by up-and-coming Montreal artists, all of whom will feature on Piknic Électronik’s line up this summer. Pre-order online now at: orcd.co/planetepiknic
Piknic Électronik Montreal is an outdoor electronic music event founded in 2003, aiming to offer immersive, social experiences in a friendly environment. Historically located at parc Jean-Drapeau’s La Plaine des Jeux, an urban park just 10 minutes from downtown Montreal, it brings together thousands of electronic music enthusiasts every summer Sunday. Piknic Électronik Montreal’s diverse programming has made it a highlight of the Montreal summer cultural circuit for over 18 years.
— Piknic Électronik
— Multicolore
— A. Bonaparte
