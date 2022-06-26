Parc at Midnight movie series screening a few gems

The Parc at Midnight movie series continues its sixth season at Cinéma du Parc with a new program starting on Friday, July 1. Moviegoers will again be treated to classic films of all kinds, screened Friday and Saturday at 9:30 pm, followed by a repeat performance on Sunday at 2:30 pm.
Opening the new cycle on July 1, 2 and 3 is Mad God, a new animated film by Phil Tippett, Best Visual Effects Academy Award-winner for Return of the Jedi, and Jurassic Park. The stop-motion horror film, which premiered at the Locarno Film Festival, took more than 30 years of work to make it to the screen.
The restored version of Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas — featuring actor Ray Liotta, who died in May — will be screened July 8, 9 and 10. Then, on the weekend of July 15, 16 and 17, the new restored version of Lost Highway by David Lynch will be screened.
On July 22, 23 and 24, travel to Bertrand Mandico’s fantasy world with his science-fiction film After Blue (Paradise Sale), followed by the restored version of Wes Craven's horror classic The Hills Have Eyes on July 29, 30 and 31.
On August 5, 6 and 7, Brian De Palma's Sisters will be featured, followed by two must-see films: Lars Von Trier's Antichrist, on August 12, 13 and 14, and Park Chan-Wook's Old Boy, August 19, 20 and 21.
The closing film will be Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, on August 26, 27 and 28.
For more information, visit https://cinemaduparc.com/en/midnight-at-parc
— Anthony Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.