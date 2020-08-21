Parc at Midnight is back: September-October movie program unveiled

The Parc at Midnight cycle continues to enjoy a strong momentum in September and October. After months of closures, the reopening of cinemas has been good for moviegoers who were missing out on the movie theatre experience.
The Cinéma du Parc team is happy to see the excitement generated during the July-August cycle, where most screenings were sold out, and warmly thanks the moviegoers who came to see these daring and cult midnight movies again. It is therefore with great pleasure that the September-October program is unveiled.
For this new September-October season, Parc at Midnight will plunge moviegoers into worlds that are alternately surreal, cult, and bloody, with excursions into animation and twisted rock- operas. In short, there will be something for everyone!
It is with Alejandro Jodorowsky's poetic, raw, scabrous, and disturbing SANTA SANGRE that the cycle will begin (September 4,5 and 6). A beautiful nod to the film PSYCHOMAGIC, A HEALING ART by the same director, which will be presented in regular programming at the same time, starting on September 4, also at Cinéma du Parc.
Scheduled for last March, the restored 4K version of Stanley Kubrick's mythical 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY will be the second film of the cycle (September 11, 12 and 13). If the film is no longer to be presented, it is definitely a must-see for all cinema lovers.
On September 18, 19 and 20, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the thriller AMERICAN PSYCHO will be starring a young Christian Bale, already packed with talent in the role of a misogynistic, homophobic and racist golden boy.
Audiences will then be able to see or watch again Mamoru Oshii's GHOST IN THE SHELL (September 25, 26 and 27), considered by many to be one of the best anime films of all time, which plunges viewers into a futuristic dystopian, cyberpunk world.
Then it will be the great Andrei Tarkovsky who will enchant moviegoers with the brand new restored version of STALKER (October 2, 3 and 4). Rewarded at Cannes in 1980, this post- apocalyptic journey has since become a cult film, a fascinating and enigmatic experience that questions the viewer about fear and faith in the face of the unknown.
Following on from this, the weekends of October 9-10-11 and October 16-17-18 will be devoted to crazy and twisted rock-opera with the presentation, respectively, of Ken Russell's TOMMY with the music of The Who, and PINK FLOYD: THE WALL by the eponymous band. Two musical excursions that will delight both movie lovers and music lovers.
Finally, the very little known TWO EVIL EYES by the two horror masters Dario Argento and George A. Romero will be a nice surprise to discover on the weekend of October 23, 24 and 25.
To finish this cycle, and on the occasion of Halloween, it will be the original film BLACK CHRISTMAS by Bob Clark, one of the first slasher movies, which will titillate the minds of movie lovers.
4 – 5 – 6 SEPTEMBER
- SANTA SANGRE (STA) de Alejandro Jodorowsky
11 – 12 – 13 SEPTEMBER
- 2001 : L’ODYSSÉE DE L’ESPACE (STF) de Stanley Kubrick
18 – 19 – 20 SEPTEMBER
- AMERICAN PSYCHO de Mary Harron
25 – 26 – 27 SEPTEMBER
- GHOST IN THE SHELL (STA) de Mamoru Oshii
2 – 3 – 4 OCTOBER
- STALKER de Andreï Tarkovski
9 – 10 – 11 OCTOBER
- TOMMY de Ken Russell
16 – 17 – 18 OCTOBER
- PINK FLOYD: THE WALL de Alan Parker
23 – 24 – 25 OCTOBER
- TWO EVIL EYES de Dario Argento et George A. Romero
30 – 31 OCTOBER – 1er NOVEMBER
- BLACK CHRISTMAS de Bob Clark
— Parc at Midnight
— Cinéma du Parc
— AB
