It is with a heavy heart that the OSHEAGA team recently announced that it had to postpone the long-awaited 15th edition of the festival, to next summer, July 30, 31 and August 1, 2021, at parc Jean-Drapeau. This was their statement:
It is paramount for the OSHEAGA team to provide a world-class festival experience for all fans, and given the current circumstances, it would not be responsible for the artists, the fans, the partners, and employees to hold the festival this year. The festival is currently working on the 2021 lineup to bring back some of the much-anticipated 2020 acts. More news to come!
“This is an unusual situation that is unfortunately beyond our control” says Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President, Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko,“but as passionate music fans ourselves, we take great pride in curating the festival with the aim of bringing the best local, Canadian and international talent to the most beautiful festival site in the world, and we'll have some fantastic artists lined up for 2021.”
Fans who have already purchased their OSHEAGA 2020 passes are invited to hold onto them. Passholders for OSHEAGA 2020 be entitled to a gift card valued up to $50 to use on site during the 2021 edition of the festival, more details can be found here.
For those who would prefer to get a refund, they are invited to request it before June 23nd, so that their purchase can be refunded as soon as possible. As this is an unprecedented situation for our industry, delays could be expected, and we appreciate the understanding of the OSHEAGA fans.
— evenko
— OSHEAGA Music & Arts Festival
— AB
(0) comments
