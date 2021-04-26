Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, îleSoniq and Lasso Montreal to return next year

Stating that its priority has always been the health and safety of festival attendees, and due to an ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, evenko took the decision late last week to postpone the official 15th anniversary celebration of OSHEAGA to next summer, 2022 where the milestone can be celebrated in style and security at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
îLESONIQ will also be back in 2022, as well as the inaugural edition of LASSO Montreal, which they hope becomes the “premiere country music festival in the greatest festival city in the world.”
“We’ve been working since last summer to try to deliver the full festival experience to fans,” says Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President, Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko and founder of OSHEAGA. “We are keenly aware of how important live music is to our fans and our city, and how much everyone misses it. We want to be back there in the action too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don't have that luxury.”
Evenko stated that it remains hopeful that the situation will improve enough over the summer and fall so that will be able to bring back music outdoors. “We continue to monitor government guidelines and all safety measures as they evolve.”
All passes for any of the 2020-2021 editions of the festivals (OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light, îLESONIQ in collaboration with Bud Light and LASSO Montreal) will be honoured in 2022. Therefore, fans who already purchased their festival passes are encouraged to hold on to them. Refunds are also available for passholders who would prefer this option.
The new festival dates for 2022 at Parc Jean-Drapeau are as follows:
- OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival: July 29-31, 2022
- ÎLESONIQ: August 5-6 + ÎLESONIQ en Ville (August 4), 2022
- LASSO Montreal: August 12-13 + LASSO in the City (August 11), 2022
