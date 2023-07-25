Osheaga is back and bigger than ever Aug. 4-6

One of Montreal’s favourite music festivals, Osheaga, is back August 4-6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. This year’s lineup is, as always, an eclectic range of artists who will perform from various genres throughout the three-day event. Friday’s headliners include Rüfüs Du Sol, Aya Nakamura, and The Flaming Lips, and some of the weekend’s big-name acts are Billie Eilish, Baby Keem, The National, Kendrick Lamar, Fred Again.., and Kim Petras.

More than 90 artists will be a part of Osheaga.

This year’s lineup has everything from Afro pop, indie rock, bass, and rap, to electro, synth pop, disco, and anything in between. International stars coming to Osheaga 2023 are Nigeria’s Rema, who is coming in hot after a collaboration with Selena Gomez with the hit track “Calm Down”, Rina Sawayama from Japan, and Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo.

Hip Hop looms large at the festival this year: Lil Yachty will perform hits from his new album, Let’s Start Here, and Jersey-born Dominican singer/rapper 070 Shake will show the crowd what real girl power is all about. Indie Pop fans won’t be disappointed either – Osheaga is hosting performances from a variety of indie pop artists like Soccer Mommy, Dope Lemon, and Japanese Breakfast.

Osheaga has always prided itself for showcasing amazing homegrown talent, and this year’s edition won’t be any exception. Timmins, Ontario Juno nominee Preston Pablo will perform, as well as pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen, Lido Pimienta, Rezz, and bbno$, the rapper behind the popular song “Edamame”. Quebec artists will also shine in the spotlight, including singer/songwriter Alicia Moffet, Sarahmée, and Mindflip from Gatineau.

This year, things are really looking up: the site will have the Le Cartel Ferris wheel, where you can take in aerial views of the festival site. There will also be areas to relax, device-charging stations, and a range of on-site contests. The all-new Club Bell will be a great place to hang out with friends and cool off under a water mist while still maintaining a great view of the main stages. Meanwhile, the Coors Light Chill Zone will have comfy Adirondack chairs, hammocks, and, of course, beer, to help you unwind and take in the Osheaga vibe. This year, Absolut is offering Osheaga festival goers an immersive experience at their event space, and will be offering refreshing cocktails on both their shaded patio and their rooftop terrace, which is promising unrivalled views of the main stage. Plus, there will be 18 foot massage stations for ultimate R&R with the world’s first foot recharging station, additional bar and lounge areas, and so much more.

Every day from 4-7pm, SiriusXM will be hosting an outdoor performance space so event-goers can take in some music from Canada’s biggest up-and-coming artists who will be gracing the main stages of Osheaga soon enough. And, if you are a Bell client, you can take advantage of certain perks, like entering the Osheaga site faster and enjoying a cell phone cleaning service.

Osheaga runs from August 4-6.