Osheaga festival returns August 4 to 6

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival will again take up residence at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau next August 4 to 6 for its 16th edition. The event’s three headliners have been reveled and fans of Rüfüs du Sol, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar could not be happier.

Australia’s Rüfüs du Sol, who take the stage on Friday, Aug. 4 are known for their rich live show, which is lush with sonic layers, trippy visuals, and underlying big beats. The Grammy-nominated trio blew audiences away with their concerts in Montreal and Toronto this past summer.

Osheaga has supported American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish since the early days of her career when she performed as a newcomer at the festival’s Valley Stage in 2018. Since then, she has become one of the most popular and enigmatic artists of her generation. She sold out the Corona Theatre in 2018 and Place Bell in 2019 and will finally return next summer to perform on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Hip-hop legend Kendrick Lamar, who headlined the festival in 2015, will close out the 2023 edition on Sunday, Aug. 6. Recognized as one of the most brilliant rappers of all time, Lamar was recently honoured with eight Grammy nominations for his critically acclaimed album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

"Fifteen years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages. I feel that this year's headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about,” stated Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President, Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko and Founder of Osheaga.

General admission three-day tickets start at $375 and are on sale as of Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at www.osheaga.com

— Anthony Bonaparte