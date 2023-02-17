On Depeche Mode adding a second Montreal concert date

Depeche Mode recently announced that they added 29 additional North American dates to its Memento Mori World Tour, scheduled to begin March 23 in Sacramento, California.

Along with the already scheduled April 12 stop at Bell Centre, the British group — which has sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide — added Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m. to its Montreal concert calendar.

Pre-sales to the second Bell Centre show kick off with a fan pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the general public offerings made available Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 am. You can order online at www.evenko.ca and you can visit depechemode.com

This, the band’s 19th tour and the first in five years, supports their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out March 24. It’s also the first tour without original member Andy Fletcher (Fletch), who died last May at age 60 from a serious heart condition.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” stated Martin Gore about the new album. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

When it was first announced in October 2022 that the band would be coming to Montreal, my ears perked up, I immediately got excited and seriously pondered buying a pair of tickets. A huge fan for the better part of 4O years, I have seen Depeche Mode live in concert at least nine times; own most of their albums; grooved to their music in raves and clubs all over the city way more times than I can remember (really… I can’t remember); and hold them up there on a permanent pedestal with other alternative post punk bands that emerged in the early ’80s like The Cure, Joy Division / New Order, Simple Minds and a slew of others.

It’s a generational thing.

But like the original band members, age 60 and 61, I'm also getting a bit long in the tooth and I, for one, have far less tolerance for the yelling and screaming of the rabid fans half my age that surrounded me that last time I saw the band live. At the belle Centre.

This time, the mere thought of being encircled by shrill screamers one third my age is a bridge too far.

No! Nada! Not happening !

So I’ll gladly put on my slippers and housecoat, grab the headphones and content myself with the DVD box sets of past concerts, or the variety of YouTube offerings to satisfy my occasional yearnings Depeche Mode Live.

I’ll leave this tour to the youngsters.

By the way, here they are performing their latest, Ghost Again, on a cheesy French TV show called Quotidien. I say cheesy because of all the screaming and clapping and swaying and …

Like I said, it’s a generational thing.

And in case you missed it, here is that special tour announcement interview recorded last October in Berlin.