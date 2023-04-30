Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita bring the African beats of their Suba Trio to Le National May 6, 7

Productions Nuits d'Afrique presents the Montreal premiere of Suba Trio at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at Le National, 1220 Sainte-Catherine St. E. Suba Trio is the latest project of Cuban piano virtuoso, composer and seven-time Grammy nominee Omar Sosa, and UK-based Senegalese kora maestro and singer Seckou Keita, with Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles.

Following the album’s release in 2021, Suba Trio was listed among NPR’s Top 20 Albums, reached #1 on the Transglobal World Music Chart and earned a four-star review in Downbeat, to name but a few of the many accolades it has received.

Suba Trio is Sosa and Keita’s second recording together. When they first met in 2012, Keita was drawn to Sosa's musical spirituality while Sosa saw in Keita a rare ability to collaborate without losing his identity. Their 2017 debut album, Transparent Water, was lauded by music lovers and critics alike.

“Sosa is one of the truly illuminated minds of world jazz. He is shaping a new synthesis of Latin and American jazz.” — Billboard

“Seckou Keita can be classed alongside the great Toumani Diabaté as one of the adventurous masters of the kora.” — The Guardian

Sosa and Keita share a special musical and spiritual chemistry that allows them to create a unique fusion of jazz and world music that brings audiences to their feet and makes each concert an uplifting experience. Sosa’s inventive and percussive playing, influenced by his Afro-Cuban roots, blends beautifully with the soaring notes of Keita’s kora and the harmonics of Mandinka music. Gustavo Ovalles completes the trio with his mastery of a broad range of percussive instruments.

The opening act will be Quebec singer and guitarist Romain Malagnoux, whose passion for West-African rhythms led him to spend some time in Mali, West Africa.

Watch them perform Allah Léno, from the album Suba.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the all-ages concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $50 plus service charges. Click on the box office link for the Saturday, May 6 concert, or the link for the Sunday, May 7 concert.

— Productions Nuits d'Afrique

— A. Bonaparte