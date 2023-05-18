“Covid was a real punch in the stomach to musicians across the country! But it’s time now to get back out there,” says touring entertainer, Scott Woods from Fergus, Ontario. The veteran fiddler had tours with his travelling showband booked in 2020 across Canada, the USA and Europe. “All of that changed with the global pandemic.”

The Scott Woods Band’s Old Fashioned Hoedown tour will be making two stops in Quebec as part of their Spring tour.

“The biggest challenge,” says Woods “is to get folks back in the habit of doing things. After being told to stay home and do nothing for so long, many people have just become complacent and don’t even look for social activities. But as a society, we need that interaction. Our show is the perfect fit,” Woods explains, adding that he’s thrilled to be performing on stage again for his fans, young and old.

Scott Woods is a multiple winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Competition and was named Canadian Fiddle Entertainer of the Year. In 2018, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association.

Scott’s shows encompass the values of yesteryear with the technology of today using state-of-the-art sound and stage lighting with GoPro cameras and big-screen projection. A true variety show, not unlike Don Messer’s Jubilee, the Tommy Hunter Show or Hee Haw, the Scott Woods Band brings Canadian fiddle music, traditional country, gospel, dancing and lots of family-friendly humour to the stage. Costumes and antics including Scott’s famous trick fiddling, where he walks on a barrel and does a running somersault all while playing his fiddle.

Joining Scott on his brand new 2023 tour is his sister, Kendra Norris. She is also a champion fiddler, plays accordion and piano and also sings. Kendra is known for doing her tribute to ‘Cousin Minnie Pearl.’

Playing drums, fiddle, singing and dancing is 18-year-old Leo Stock. Known as “Good Ole Spaghetti Legs,” Leo recently won the Canadian Open Step Dancing Championship, and his feet go about a hundred miles per hour. Just watching Leo dance is worth the price of admission. And you can see it all on the big screen, no matter where your seats are located!

Backing everyone up is another champion fiddler, Germain Leduc. From Valleyfield, Quebec, Leduc not only plays fiddle but accompanies on piano and bass.

The show features lots of Canadian old time fiddle tunes in the style of Don Messer, Al Cherney, and Graham Townsend but also Country music, including the Leroy Van Dyke hit, The Auctioneer. “You certainly don’t have to be a fiddle or country music fan to enjoy the show,” says Woods. “I try to build the show so there is always something different to see and hear and your emotions will vary from excited, happy and fun to serious, and even sad.”

The name of the new show for 2023 is Old Fashioned Hoedown, taken from the Gene Autry song by the same name. In the lyrics, it says, “When lady luck gives you the throw down, and old-man worry starts to mow down, there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned hoedown, to chase your blues away.” This was a fitting line for a show coming out of a three-year global pandemic and lockdown. “The little things like going out for an evening of fun and entertainment is what we have been longing for and now is the time to get back out there and do it.”

The Old Fashioned Hoedown tour plays 39 shows across five provinces, and many of these are fundraisers for churches, charities, and local community service organizations. Both Quebec performances are no different. The Scott Woods Band plays in Richmond at the Richmond Regional School on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. in support of Trenholm United Church and Melbourne Ridge Cemetery. The following night, June 7 at 7 p.m., the Scott Woods Band plays in Coteau-du-Lac at Pavillon Wilson, with proceeds from this show supporting the Réseau Québec Folklore.

Full tour details, including ticket information, is available at www.scottwoods.ca