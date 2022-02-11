Nominees are in for the Black community’s Dynastie awards

The roughly 100 finalists for the sixth edition of the Prix Médias Dynastie as well as the Gala Dynastie were recently announced by the Fondation Dynastie, which rewards creators from Quebec’s two linguistic Black communities who work in the cultural, entertainment, and media industries.

The winners of the Prix Médias, with “Noir Futur” as its theme, will be announced at a ceremony to be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Théâtre Paradoxe. The Gala Dynastie, which celebrates the accomplishments in the cultural and artistic communities, will be held on Saturday, March 5 at Théâtre Maisonneuve. Both events will be streamed to the public free of charge.

For the Prix Médias Dynastie, 10 awards will be handed out in categories that include Radio Host of the Year, where CBC Radio’s Nantali Indongo and Sean Henry are nominated; TV Host of the Year, where CTV Montreal’s Maya Johnson, and Meeker Guerrier from RDS are two of the five finalists; Journalist of the Year (Print), where Community Contact publisher Egbert Gaye, along with Julian McKenzie, associate editor for The Athletic can be found; Editorialist of the Year (Print), featuring Emilie Nicolas of Le Devoir and The Gazette, and Novel Thomas from Community Contact; and Journalist/Reporter of the Year (TV/Radio), which includes Azeb Wolde-Giorghis from Radio Canada, and Phil Carpenter from The Gazette.

Other categories include Events Reporter of the Year (TV/Radio), Web Personality of the Year, Webzine of the Year, Web Series or Webcast of the Year, and Podcast of the Year. For the complete list of finalists, visit prixmediasdynastie.com

“It’s important that a plurality of voices be heard and be able to debate issues with sensitivity and respect,” stated Cyrille Ekwalla, co-chair of Fondation Dynastie. “The Prix Médias Dynastie not only makes it possible to discover exceptional talent from Black communities who are part of Quebec's cultural and media landscape, but also to underline the importance of diversity and representation in media.”

For the Gala Dynastie, which showcases Black culture, 14 awards will be handed out to members of Quebec’s French- and English-speaking Black communities. Categories include Anglophone Musical Act of the Year; Francophone Musical Act of the Year; Musical Newcomer of the Year; Visual Artist of the Year; Comedian of the Year; Author/Writer of the Year; Actor of the Year (Theatre); and Actor of the Year (TV & Film). To see the full list of finalists, visit galadynastie.com

“It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate such success stories,” stated Margaret Archer, co-chair of Fondation Dynastie’s board of directors. “These artists are a source of inspiration to the younger generation. They make it so the youth can believe that anything is possible.”

Added Carla Beauvais, co-founder of Fondation Dynastie: “Artists have been hit hard by the pandemic. Despite all the upheaval they’ve faced, they were able to persevere and continue to produce their art against all odds. Through this gala, we’d like to honour the work of these committed visionaries and creators who express their visions of the world. Their journey and their achievements deserve to be shared and acknowledged.”

The public also has the opportunity to cast a vote for their favourites in the People's Choice competition. Simply text the word “BLACK” to 438-701-1188.

For more information visit Fondationdynastie.com