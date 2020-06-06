New Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre opens June 21

Just in time for the start of great weather and as Montrealers are chomping at the bit to get out of their homes to enjoy some entertainment that doesn’t involve a computer screen, two of Montreal’s biggest event industry organizers have combined forces to provide Montreal with the perfect venue for live events, films, corporate events, and ceremonies.
The Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre, conceived by C3 Events and Total Events will open in Montreal on Sunday, June 21, the first official day of summer. Guests will be able to attend live & corporate events or films while respecting safe distancing practices.
The Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre is located at the nexus of Décarie and Highway 40 at the new Royalmount project. The venue will be a fully convertible drive-in venue capable of hosting movie nights, live bands, comedy shows, specialty screenings, graduations, televised or streamed live sporting events, corporate presentations and events, product launches and other public gatherings, which have been on hold since mid-March.
The plan has been approved by both the provincial and local governments, and allows guests to exit their vehicles and ‘tailgate’ in a predetermined safe zone in front of their own vehicle.
The transformation of the site attests to Montreal’s place as a world leader and hub of innovation and creation as this event space is the first of its kind in Canada. Access to events at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre will finally give Montrealers a chance to offer themselves an hour or two of respite from the mental and physical fatigue of living with the daily threat of the coronavirus. And, most importantly, the experience will keep all guests safe.
- Window service for concessions will be available to eliminate the need for guests to leave their vehicles.
- Individual bathrooms with their own wash stations will be maintained with a team on site to disinfect facilities after each use.
- Premium audio will be broadcast to each car though their own sound system.
- The site includes a 30 foot-wide stage, complete with sound & lights and a giant LED screen.
- The site accommodates 250 cars per event.
- Security will be on site to direct guests into and out of the site and to manage movement within the event space.
The Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre will be available for rent to show promoters, private groups, charitable organizations, schools and other collectives, with favourable rates offered to charitable and local school graduations.
The Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre was created and executed by two of Canada’s leading event producers Adam Bultz of C3 Events and Lorne Levitt of Total Events, both leaders in the Montreal event community and experts in design and logistics; and supported by Carbonleo Real Estate Inc., the visionaries behind the new Royalmount neighbourhood, featuring an eco-innovative, immersive lifestyle, accessible to all.
“Everyone has been searching for solutions to safely gather more than 10 people for live entertainment, celebrations, corporate events and a way to get out of the house and do something different. We’re really excited to be able to finally offer Montrealers their first chance to get out of their homes and do something together but apart. And, while keeping everyone safe and respecting physical distancing rules," stated Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre co-creators Adam Bultz & Lorne Levitt.
