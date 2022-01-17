New documentary by Josh Freed explores the science behind facial recognition

The average person can remember about 5,000 faces, including thousands of celebrities we’ve never even met. Some people are called “super-recognizers”, and can recognize almost everyone they've ever met, even many decades ago. It’s a genetic feature in their brains. Others are ‘face blind” and can’t identify any faces at all, even their own children, or themselves in a mirror.

The ability to recognize faces has nothing to do with your I.Q, education, age, gender, race, socio-economic status, or other memory tasks. It’s all about how your brain is wired – a mystery scientists are just beginning to crack.

In Your Face, a new documentary written and directed by Josh Freed — premiering on CBC’s The Nature of Things this Friday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. and streaming free on CBC GEM beginning the same day — is all about the science behind our “human superpower” to recognize faces and, among other things, profiles people at either end of the spectrum: those who can’t remember anyone’s face, and others who can’t forget anyone’s face, even if they wanted to.

Face recognition is programmed into our human biology. Our brains look for and see faces everywhere, often even in trees, rocks, or clouds. Our remarkable face recognition skills are already developing an hour after birth. Newborns see extremely poorly but they can quickly distinguish their mother’s face from all others.

The film also delves into developments in face recognition technology: some beneficial; some frightening in terms of privacy.

Studies show face recognition technology makes terrible mistakes — especially with people of colour. This has already led to multiple cases of POC being misidentified, and then falsely arrested by police and other law enforcement.

Freed is an award-winning Montreal-based filmmaker, journalist, playwright, and author of several popular books, his most recent being Postcards From Pandemica (Our Crazy COVID Years), and he just starred in Four Anglos Surviving the COVID Apocalypse, a sold-out theatre show in Montreal, performed with cartoonist Terry Mosher (Aislin) and singer/songwriters Bowser and Blue.

“I never knew I had a superpower until I made this film about how we all recognize faces,” stated Freed. “It's an amazing and untold story about what we do every time we meet someone.”

— AB