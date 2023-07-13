New artists and special programming added to JFL Montreal’s 41st edition

Just For Laughs Montréal announced on Friday another package of programming for the 41st edition of the festival, running this year from July 14-29.

For example, the JFL Awards Show on July 28 will honour actor Rainn Wilson, who will be in attendance to accept the Comedy Impact Award and will give a Keynote Address. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Grand Salon Ballroom at 3 pm, it’s billed as the funniest celebration with the biggest stars in comedy, where friends, mentors, and fellow comics honour the comedy stars who made us laugh the most in 2023.

Wilson first gained recognition in HBO's Six Feet Under, but his most iconic role was as Dwight Schrute on NBC's Emmy-winning comedy The Office, which earned him three Emmy nominations. As an author, Wilson's most recent NY Times best-selling book is titled, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.

Joining the Awards festivities are presenters Neal Brennan, Carolyn Taylor, Ramy Youssef, Rachid Badouri and host, James Davis

Surrounded, the one-of-a-kind crowd work series where the audience is the material, will feature headliners Mae Martin, Marlon Wayans, Jess Hilarious, Sam Morril and Fortune Feimster joining Chris Redd, Jay Pharoah, Sasheer Zamata, Brad Williams, Steph Tolev, Che Durena, Hannah Berner, Preacher Lawson, Joel Kim Booster, Brian Simpson, Rosebud Baker, Nate Jackson, Felipe Esparza, Dan Soder, and Annie Lederman. Comedians take the stage with nothing more than the mic and their wit, turning everyday interactions into memorable punchlines. In the intimate venue, anyone surrounding the comedian is fair game.

Shows take place July 25 and 26 at Studio Hydro-Quebec, 1182 Saint-Laurent Blvd.

You won’t want to miss the ComedyPRO’s Live All-Star Cast Read of the iconic 1980 film, Airplane! Directed by David Zucker, the cast will include Jack Whitehall, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Brad Williams, Joel Kim Booster, and more. The reading takes place Thursday, July 27 at 4 pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Grand Salon Ballroom. JFL celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the legendary comedy with a fun, live staged reading of select scenes from the original script. It will be followed by an "In Conversation" revealing candid insights and true stories from Zucker’s upcoming book, Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!

And new solo shows added include, Marlon Wayans on Thursday, July 27 at Le Studio TD; ALOK, on Saturday, July 29 at Salle Ludger-Duvernay – Monument-National; Trey Kennedy, on Saturday, July 29 at Club Soda; Alingon Mitra, Noel Miller, Ali Macofsky, Sydnee Washington, Robby Hoffman, Dulcé Sloan, Debra DiGiovanni, Josie Long, Nimesh Patel, and a special podcast recording to commemorate The Comedy Store’s 25th anniversary.

For much more info, as well as tickets, visit www.hahaha.com

— A. Bonaparte