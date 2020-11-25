December is a month to get cozy and settle into some great festive programming. Netflix Canada has a wide range of wholesome family faves, holiday specials and more.
For the whole family
New animated episodes of Super Wings (Season 3) is back with Jett and the Super Wings.
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) is a whimsical new kids' holiday animated special.
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) brings the popular book series to life for the holidays.
Pokémon Journeys: The Series is the third batch of episodes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys.
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) is a new holiday train-themed special from Netflix.
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) is an interactive special from Dreamworks.
The Halloween-themed kids' series gets jolly in Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers.
Grizzy and the Lemmings is back for a second season of hi-jinks and hilarity.
Dramatic series
Bridgerton is a fresh new series from Shondaland where eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society.
Reality
Season 1 and 2 of Are You The One? will air - find out if singles find their true love while visiting a festive holiday locale.
Bakers rejoice! Season 3 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will inspire you to break out your apron and whisk.
The BBC docu-series The Surgeon’s Cut examines the lives of surgeons, up close and personal.
Documentaries & Movies
Check out the documentary The Holiday Movies That Made, which looks at some of the most popular and beloved holiday movies of all time.
The Professor and the Madman (2019), starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, is the adaptation of the 1998 book The Surgeon of Crowthorne and the creation of the Oxford English Dictionary.
In the docu-series The Ripper, investigators and witnesses recall the Yorkshire Ripper murders, which cast a dark shadow over northern England in the late 70s.
Jason Mamoa plays a logger who is defending himself and his family from a group of murderous drug traffickers who have hidden a stash of heroin in his hunting cabin in Braven (2018).
In the aftermath of a global catastrophe, a lone scientist in the Arctic races to contact a crew of astronauts with a warning not to return to Earth in The Midnight Sky (2020), starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones.
