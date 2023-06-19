NDG’s Shawn Thicke, affectionately known as Shawny, has been teaching at the Montreal Oral School for the Deaf for several years and delighting his students with his musical talent. What started as a project during the pandemic of playing uplifting music and posting videos to YouTube has blossomed into a second career, and Shawny couldn’t be more excited about it. In fact, this will be his last year teaching as he is devoting all of his time to his music. “I have an album coming out on June 23 that will be available on all streaming platforms and I’ll have physical copies at my shows,” he explained.
Five of the songs have already been put out and will be rereleased on the album It’s So Sunny, while the other two songs on the album are brand new. “They’re all similar in theme and they are all either about acceptance, hope, or kindness, towards others and yourself. They were written during the first two years of the pandemic so they were a little influenced by that, but they are still very upbeat, catchy, and engaging… hopefully,” he said with a chuckle.
The upcoming tour to promote the album includes stops on and off the island of Montreal, with 12 shows in total. Some of the performances will be a bit more private, with two shows at a day camp at Vanier, while others will be a big draw with lots of family-friendly entertainment value — Shawny will be playing in Montreal-West as well as Côte Saint-Luc for their Canada Day celebrations, for example.
Most of the shows he is playing are free. The biggest show will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 during Shawny’s album launch party at Phoenix Books (5928 Sherbrooke St. W.) in NDG. “It’s a really wonderful bookstore that is owned by a friend of mine, and she started running the bookstore around the time when I started working on this, so we’ve been in it together,” he said. “There are a lot of children in the neighborhood so it’s a wonderful spot, and there will be face painting, picture opportunities, merchandise, CDs, and stickers. It’s going to be super fun and interactive, and then I’ll play songs from the album, like some classics as well as music and movement to get everyone engaged.”
Engagement is a big part of Shawny’s stage presence, and it’s what makes music fun for him and his audience too. “Over the last year of shows I have added more visual elements as I’ve gone along, with things like bubbles, pool noodles for the song ‘Ollie Ollie Octopus’ where they use their ‘tentacles’ to find other kids and parents in the crowd, coloured flags, and shakers, so it’s super engaging,” he said. “I like to do it that way. I don’t like to just sing at the kids – this movement gets them into it so they’re a part of the show and we’re in it together.”
