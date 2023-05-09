NDG Comedy Fest will feature Joey Elias, Derek Seguin, Bowser & Blue and more

The first-ever NDG Comedy Festival takes place May 19-21 with seven shows over three days. Local comedy legends like Joey Elias, Derek Seguin, and Bowser & Blue are just a few of the acts that will take to stages around the NDG area over the holiday weekend.

The festival begins on Friday, May 19 with a double header at Rustik Pub. The NDG Superstars show will take place at 8 p.m. and will feature a lineup of comedians from the area, while the Filthy Late Show happens at 10:30 p.m., putting the spotlight on local lord of filth Leighland Beckman. A gala night is on Saturday, May 20 at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall at Concordia’s Loyola Campus with Joey Elias as well as Bowser & Blue sharing the stage.

“Both acts in NDG are always very popular,” said festival organizer Walter J. Lyng. “Bowser & Blue are amazing musicians who have been performing in Montreal and have been entertaining Montrealers for decades, and they’re still going strong. And then pairing them up with Joey was a natural move given he’s one of Montreal’s preeminent comics. It’s a great double bill.”

George Bowser and Rick Blue are looking forward to their show and to performing before their hometown crowd. They both have lived in NDG or have had children attend NDG schools at different points in their lives. “It’s Walter’s baby and he’s inviting all the second-class citizens of Montreal to see some first-class comedy,” said Bowser jokingly.

Blue said people often expect the duo to always be together, explaining that oftentimes when people see him, they ask, “Where’s Bowser?” adding, “We are two individuals: we have private lives that are completely different and biographies that are different. But our parents are English, and we inherited that sensibility. That’s where we’re similar.”

The festival will close on Sunday, May 21, with Derek Seguin, along with a few guests, performing live at The Wheel Club. “Not only is he one of the most in-demand comics in Montreal, but he’s one of the most in-demand across the country, coast to coast,” Lyng said. “Our shows with him were sold out before, and I think we’ll have those results again.”

There will be free events throughout the weekend, like a family-friendly daytime show in Trenholme Park (6800 Sherbrooke St. W.) on Saturday at 3 p.m. where complimentary hot dogs and beverages will be served.

The NDG Comedy Fest will also be collaborating with Porchfest, which takes place on the same weekend. On Sunday at noon there will be a porch-style stand-up show at 2482 Mayfair Ave. featuring comedians from across the city. Finally, a Sunday workshop about the process of comedy writing and performing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at The Wheel Club, featuring tips from stand-up vets. “It’s a Comedy 101 workshop for people who have thought about performing stand-up that has a panel of comedians who will explain how to go about writing a set,” Lyng explained.

In organizing this local comedy event, Lyng wanted to have something for everyone. “We want this to be as accessible as possible to everyone who lives in the community and beyond, which is why we kept the pricing down and included daytime events that are more family-oriented,” he said. “We want everyone from the community to be able to appreciate and enjoy it.”