After months of quarantining and social distancing, Montreal’s festival season was in major question. However, organizers and promoters got creative and figured out different ways so the shows could go on.
First the International Jazz Festival went virtual weeks ago, running live performances over the course of four days. It was an opportunity for not only locals to continue to enjoy the best in jazz music in their own backyard, but the entire world was able to experience what our annual music event is all about. Some of the biggest highlights included Jean-Michel Blais playing the award-winning music he composed for Xavier Dolan’s film Matthias & Maxime, Djely Tapa and her more traditional music from her Malian roots, and Brazilian-born Bïa delivering a set of samba and bossa-nova infused songs. Fans were invited to watch all of the performances from the event for the entire month of July at montrealjazzfest.com
Fantasia’s 24th edition is going virtual. A number of screenings will be presented with real-time access, and programming will include top-tier genre films that may not have otherwise considered online launches or premieres. There will be filmmaker intros and audience-involved Q&A’s, live panels, workshops, the festival’s flagship short film showcases, juried competitions, and audience awards. Fantasia’s virtual edition will take place August 20 through September 2.
Montreal’s Italian Week will continue to celebrate the Italian-Canadian community in Montreal and honour its people, passions, culture, and traditions with a virtual festival running from August 7-23. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.italfestmtl.ca
Just For Laughs is thinking outside the box (of a theatre, that is) and already offered Just For Laughs Drive-In Series: The Relationship Show, with an old-school drive-in on Friday, July 24. Held at the new Royal Mount Drive-In and hosted by Cash Cab’s Adam Growe, there was an interactive quiz show to start off the night as well as sets by Just For Laughs’ favourites Graham Chittenden, Eman El-Husseini (from The Debaters) Jean Paul, and Ali Hassan (host of CBC’s Laugh Out Loud). All performances were live on stage.
A few disappointing cancellations include Osheaga, where organizers announced that they had no choice but to postpone its long-awaited 15th edition to next summer, with new dates set for July 30 and 31, and August 1, 2021. Every fan who had already purchased an Osheaga 2020 pass can use it next year, as it will be valid for the 2021 edition, and certain credits will also be distributed to different categories of ticket holders that they can use on-site during next year’s edition of the festival.
The Pride Parade, Community Day and programming at Parc des Faubourgs, all of which are part of Montreal Pride, were also cancelled.
