More features online at TheSuburban.com

Fantasia Film Fest celebrates 25th anniversary — The Fantasia International Film Festival is celebrating a milestone, with its 25th edition kicking off on August 5 and running until the 25th as a mostly virtual event. Not only will the fest include a special screening of the Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, but organizers also announced other programming that includes features, virtual events, and juries. On August 5, Fantasia will officially open with the world premiere of a previously announced Québec production: Julien Knafo’s Brain Freeze. It stars Roy Dupuis and Iani Bédard. The Suicide Squad’s in-person screening will be held on August 4 at Montreal’s Imperial Theater, where the festival first took place more than two decades ago. The film comes out in theaters on August 6.
To read the rest of the story by Jennifer Cox, look for it at TheSuburban.com
