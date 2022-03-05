More features online at TheSuburban.com

Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
Skater from Laval part of upcoming Disney on Ice show
By Jennifer Cox — Disney on Ice is finally returning to Montreal with a brand-new show, Mickey’s Search Party, taking place at the Bell Centre from March 3-6. Ensemble skater Véronique Plante-Quévillon from Laval said skating with the talented cast of Disney on Ice has always been something she has wanted to do.
“I started skating at the age of 8 and have been skating for 19 years,” she said. “I started close to my hometown in Mascouche, and then later I spent a few years in Laval in a sport-study program. When I moved for college I kept skating in Trois-Rivières until I came back to Laval. And I had always thought about skating with Disney on Ice from a really young age. I had gone to see the shows and had always had that dream to be a part of it someday.”
