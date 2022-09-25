Montrealer kneads her way onto The Great Canadian Baking Show

The Great Canadian Baking Show on CBC Television pits 10 amateur bakers against one another in a competition where one contestant is eliminated each week. Tasked with a particular theme every episode, Season 6, which will debut at the beginning of October, will consist of eight episodes, plus one bonus holiday special, and will be hosted once again by comedians, actors, writers, and Second City alumni, Alan Shane Lewis and Ann Pornel. Renowned pastry chefs Bruno Feldeisen and Kyla Kennaley will return to the judges’ table to sample the bakers’ creations and decide who should stay and who should go home.
Lydiane Gaborieau of Villeray — a 35-year-old biobank manager who has also always had a penchant for baking — applied to be on the show earlier this year and was pleasantly surprised when she was immediately accepted. She took a leave of absence from work to film the series this past spring and into early summer. “I’ve been baking for a long while, and I really got into cookies, specifically sugar cookies. I always loved playing in the kitchen,” she said, adding that she had also been watching The Great Canadian Baking Show for many years and was familiar with its format.
Baking wasn’t something she learned as a child but instead while finishing her undergraduate degree. “I was raised in a family of really strong women where the kids just don’t come into the kitchen, so when I moved out, I was living in a big house with 13 other students, and one was a cook. It inspired me. So, I started with simple cakes and then I learned how to do bread.”
Gaborieau is the only contestant participating this season who is from Quebec. The other nine participants are from across the country including cities such as Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Victoria, and Edmonton. In each episode, the bakers compete in three challenges: the Signature Bake, the Technical Bake, and the Show Stopper, during which they rely on their personal interests and backgrounds to create a standout dish.
The dishes are then tasted and critiqued, and the judges decide who will be the week’s Star Baker and who will be sent home. In the final episode, the remaining three bakers face off for the title of Canada’s best amateur baker.
Because the show has not yet aired, Gaborieau is sworn to secrecy on how far she made it and what some of the baking themes were. However, she’s looking forward to watching the series with some close friends and family. “I had always had a tradition where I watched the episode with a theme and then baked with a friend, so I’ll probably do something like this [when it premieres],” she said. “It’s very stressful to see yourself on camera, so I’ll select a few chosen people to come and watch because I know that they will be kind with me,” she added with a chuckle.
The Great Canadian Baking Show premieres on Sunday, October 2 at 8 p.m. on CBC Television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.