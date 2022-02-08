Montreal’s Manny Blu and his punk-country style turning heads in Nashville

Manny Blu has been making a name for himself in the country genre for the past few years. During COVID, however, he took full advantage of being “caught” in Nashville, Tennessee and created his biggest, boldest project yet: the country punk EP, DEViL. Released on December 31, Blu has created a space for himself in the world's fastest growing genre.

Blu will be on stage this spring alongside Dallas Smith on his Some Things Never Change tour across Canada. Here’s what he had to say from his home in Nashville about his roots in Montreal, the punk-country music scene, and his upcoming tour.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up downtown and went to Lower Canada College, where I played a lot of hockey and soccer. Then I moved down to Nashville at the end of September 2018.

Do you come back to visit?

I do. We were on tour when the pandemic hit and got “stuck” in Canada in Toronto when our tour got cancelled, I thought it wouldn’t be that long of a thing, and I figured I’d take a few weeks and go see my parents in Montreal… and it lasted a lot longer, so I was there for a few months.

Any must-have meals while you were here?

There’s a spot that is the perfect post-night out meal: Boustan. It’s always the place we hit before we go home after a night out.

How did you get into country music?

It started off putting out songs my friends wanted to jam to. I had always loved the blues but that wasn’t the vibe of those songs. So, after a trip down to Nashville, I decided to lean on what I knew and what I loved to do: perform and sing. Country music is a great spot to be able to do that. I love the community and vibe of country music.

How did it spin into punk country?

Punk is interesting and cool. There’s a lot of people that dig punk country. In country there are a lot of people who pursue their favourite type of music, whether that be punk or rock, Americana, or whatever it is they grew up listening to, and as their careers move along, they have leaned into country.

A lot of my peers love it and are pumped about it, and we’ve had a lot of cool response from listeners.

Any negative feedback?

I’ve gotten “this doesn’t work” or “you’re ruining country or punk.” I’m here because I’m tired of being called “Too country for rock” and “Too loud for country.” I’m all about being upfront. Not everything has a punk vibe. Country music is about storytelling and having fun, and there’s no reason I can’t add a bit of attitude to it. I’m being unapologetically myself. Country punk is more of a vibe than a genre. It’s acceptance of doing whatever the hell you want to do.

Who has influenced you the most?

When I found out there’s The Cadillac Three and Jason Aldean, they showed me you can blend things with country. If there’s emotion and a story, that’s country music. I found guys who were doing it a bit gritter and weren’t the “pool party playlist” – they were playing shows, doing what they loved.

What do you have coming up?

We have a show in Nashville on March 3 at the iconic venue Exit In, and then we head off to the West Coast to start our tour with Dallas Smith. We’ve also got a couple of new songs coming out early this year. It shows the work ethic of my team and the band and everyone around us who wants to play music and have some fun.