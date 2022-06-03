The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is officially launched. Artistic Producer Kenny Streule and co-host Maryline Chery guided fans through the rapid-fire Fringe-For-All preview night on Monday, May 30 at Club Soda, which featured 250 artists from this year’s festival providing their annual fix of theatre, dance, music, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, burlesque and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Fringe with our special brand of ‘radical hospitality,’” stated Amy Blackmore, executive and artistic director. “The world needs the Fringe community more than ever right now. With the festival’s values of diversity, accessibility and artistic freedom, Fringing makes the world a better place.”

Blackmore added that the festival has gone green by banning flyers and going ticketless and is staying safe by requiring all audience members to wear masks inside venues.

Tickets and passes are on sale now and it’s recommended that first-timers purchase a three-show pass — a sure bet, a recommended performance and a show at random.

The Fringe is an open-access and uncensored event with affordable ticket prices for all. Artists keep 100 per cent of their box office. Three- , six-, 10-show, and all-access Carte Blanche passes are available.

Festival highlights

June 9 at Parc des Amériques, Fringe Park Opening-Night Concert with Socalled, who headlines the first big social event of the summer. Reconnect with the FringeMTL community and its artists by coming down to the Fringe Park. It's the best way to meet people, sign up to volunteer, read the buzz at the beer tent / show reviews.

The Fringe Park is THE central gathering point of FringeMTL. Programming includes over 40 acts and activities including K-Man & The 45s, Frase & Fawna, Mini-Fringe and the famous Drag Races hosted by Mado Lamotte on Saturday, June 18 at 4 pm. All events are free.

June 9-19, over 500 performances by 250 artists in 11 venues begin June 9 at 5:30 pm. The intimate venues average 100 seats or less, creating memorable experiences for artists and audiences alike.

Josephine, a burlesque cabaret dream play, winner of over 20 international awards and an off-Broadway hit.

The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery, coming off a sold-out run at the Orlando Fringe, winning a Patron’s pick award.

Anything dance! Dance lovers unite as this will be a dance-heavy edition of the festival with over a dozen dance shows including Everybody Knows, inspired by the music of Leonard Cohen.

June 2-12, Jeanne-Mance Park, The Night Sky Tour with Plateau Astro, is an hour-long tour of the night sky — hosted by Trevor from Plateau Astro — where patrons will learn how to use a telescope, use free smartphone astronomy apps, and discover how to fully appreciate the sky. Audiences will also take home their own close-up photo of the Moon through the telescope with their phones. Maximum 12 people, ages 12 and up, weather dependent.

There is also the Fringe at home with The Fringebuzz Lab podcast! All four Season 2 episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

For much more info, visit https://montrealfringe.ca/

— The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival

— AB