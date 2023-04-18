Montreal-developed musical destined for Broadway and more

Who was the Mad Hatter before he became a household name from Alice in Wonderland? The story unfolds in Mad Hatter the Musical. The musical portion of the show was given as a concert at Place des Arts April 16 and plans are being developed to put on the complete musical in both London’s West End and New York City’s Broadway.
Organizers of the show, some of whom are local, were elated to be premiering the music in Montreal ahead of its big theatrical release in the coming years. The show was presented before industry guests in NYC in December 2021 and, so far, only the music is completed. The next phase of the project will be to create the costumes, set designs, and everything else that goes into coordinating a big show.
Executive Producer Shannon Bienvenue of the South Shore is a Montreal business executive whose foray into the theatre world is one that she is excited about. “Normally they’d have the complete show done and then write the songs, but in this case, the original 24 songs with the orchestra were launched first,” she explained. “We’re working ‘mad hatter style,’ going forward, backwards, and upside down. We wanted to do something different. The composer and writer of the musical put their energy into launching all the music for the show first, which is quite fascinating. We’ve signed on with different theatres, so we are growing the actual business, and the orchestra version, which was played here, will also be played in Australia. We even signed with a documentary producer and director who is going to document the journey: how do you take an idea and get it to Broadway and the West End? It’s a five-year journey and it’s so exciting.”
The show follows the broken soul of Franklin Magellan from boyhood through all the tragic life events that led him to becoming the infamous Mad Hatter before he arrived at Wonderland’s Neverending Tea Party in the Alice in Wonderland story. With the goal of normalizing mental health, the story contributes to a more comprehensive understanding of mental illness. In fact, the Center for Family Guidance, a company that provides mental health services, is a founding partner of Mad Hatter the Musical.
Bienvenue was first introduced to the show during the NY industry premiere. “When I heard the music, I was like, this is phenomenal! It’s become my passion project. To be a part of something from the beginning and see something so powerful, you know it could really be a vehicle in normalizing some things that I think are day-to-day life struggles. And to bring something so beautiful that is Broadway driven is amazing. It doesn’t happen very often that something theatrical is launched in Montreal. Again, this is a very ‘mad hatter’ brand doing things differently.”
The cast includes Brittney Johnson (the first Black actress to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway), Alice Fearn (Elphaba in Wicked in London’s West End), and Ra’ed Saade (Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life). The remainder of the cast and creative team hail from the US, with some Montrealers rounding out the chorus.
“We want to bring understanding and normalize mental and emotional health,” Bienvenue said of the show’s main aim. “It’s not people just going through tough times, but in general everybody struggles with different things and going through different hard moments. If we have the tools to manage that, you will know when you’re struggling and what you can do to help.”
