Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities Free Annual Comedy Night is back and better than ever June 3

The Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities will be holding a free Zoom comedy show on Thursday, June 3 (8 to 9 p.m.) Because not even a pandemic can stop a good cause. The Centre, a non-profit organization that has been in existence over 60 years, is the only English one of its kind in the greater Montreal area that offers resources and information to children and adults with learning disabilities and ADHD.
The comedy show is meant to raise awareness for the organization with some fun and laughter at a time when we need it the most. “Many people have still to hear what we have to offer,” stated Pam Wener, vice president and a 27 year volunteer, who organized the event with local favourite and renowned Canadian comic Scott Faulconbridge.
Performing with Faulconbridge will be Heidi Foss, Canada’s award-winning queen of comedy, whose riffs you’ve heard on the smash-hit CBC series This Hour Has 22 Minutes; David Pryde, whose cerebral brand of humour has taken him worldwide and earned him writing gigs for The Onion and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog; and Martha Chaves, an actress, a playwright, an LGBTQ activist who is celebrated coast-to-coast for her comedy tours and CBC specials. Chaves is also the host of this year’s Annual Comedy Night Fundraiser.
“The Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities is a cause I personally am exceptionally passionate about,” added Wener. “I am proud of what we have accomplished this year by being able to reach out to more people to promote our groups, newsletters and free webinars. Thanks to our sponsors — Babar Books, Otta Jewelry, the Burnett Family and Inspirations, Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities is able to offer this fantastic, funny event completely free.”
To register, click HERE
For more information, visit https://ldmontreal.ca/comedy-night/
— Montreal Centre for Learning
— A. Bonaparte
