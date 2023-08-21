Monster Spectacular, Canada’s biggest monster truck tour, will return to Quebec on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. — this time at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. The tour — which stopped in several Canadian cities including Ottawa, North Bay, Peterborough and Kingston in Ontario, Red Deer in Alberta, Moncton in New Brunswick and Summerside in P.E.I. — already thrilled audiences on June 3 at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.

The Monster Spectacular is a breathtaking event that has been bringing together thrill-seekers for over 30 years with adrenaline-filled shows for the whole family. The event features not only monster trucks, but freestyle motocross, BMX, ATV racing, side-by-side racing and much more.

Doors open at 5 p.m. while the show begins at 7 and lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours. If you get there early, you can head down to the course to meet drivers, take photos, and see their monster trucks up close at The Pit Party — a unique opportunity that takes place one hour before the show. VIP Passes are available at the souvenir stands, where all other promotional items, like T-shirts and toys, can be purchased on-site during the show.

Kyle Reid, a reporter with SaltWire in Prince Edward Island, recently wrote about Monster Spectacular’s stop at Credit Union Place in Summerside, thrilling audiences on May 22.

“The event featured four monster trucks, including Overkill Evolution, driven by freestyle monster truck world champion Mike Vaters II. For Vaters of Hagerstown, Md., driving monster trucks is a family affair. His father, Mike Vaters Sr., drove Black Stallion during the show and has been driving the machines for over three decades.

“A five-time world finalist on the Monster Jam circuit, Vaters said his favourite part of the shows is meeting fans. They got up close and personal with the monster trucks and their drivers in the pit before the car-smashing event, which also featured a freestyle motocross show and lawn tractor racing. Drivers competed in high-octane side-by-side racing and freestyle competitions, including a motocross backflip that entertained the crowd.” — Kyle Reid

So, mark Saturday, September 30 on your calendar. The power of the monster trucks will be felt throughout the Olympic Stadium and promises to amaze both loyal fans and neophytes alike.

Every fan attending (including children) must present a ticket. Not recommended for young children. Special children prices available in category 3 and 4 (under 12 years old). No merch or gift inclusion associated with a VIP ticket. No food or drink from outside is allowed.

For tickets click here

For more information visit https://monsterspectacular.com/