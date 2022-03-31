Arel Entertainment Group in association with evenko, present the one and only Monster Spectacular on Saturday, April 9 at Olympic Stadium. The three-hour monster truck show has no time-outs and features nothing but non-stop, high-speed, breathtaking action.
Monster Spectacular is the ultimate monster truck event for the entire family. The show features 14 monster trucks with more freestyle and back flips, motocross, ATV races, open-class side-by-side racing and much more. The program includes:
Monster trucks
Spectacular stunts of high-flying monster trucks with top drivers including champions from the US and Canadian circuit who will be racing on a spectacular dirt track.
The best monster trucks
The battle for the title Canada vs USA, featuring the best monster trucks on the circuit: Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Train Wreck, Rat Nasty, Bucking Bronco, Sabotage, Red Baron, and many more.
Freestyle motocross
These fearless freestyle motocross pilots will be showing off their talents, attempting a variety of leaps and stunts in mid air. If you arrive early you can enjoy the pit party, meet the drivers, and see the monster trucks up close.
For more info visit http://www.monsterspectacular.com
— Arel Entertainment Group
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.