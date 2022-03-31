Arel Entertainment Group in association with evenko, present the one and only Monster Spectacular on Saturday, April 9 at Olympic Stadium. The three-hour monster truck show has no time-outs and features nothing but non-stop, high-speed, breathtaking action.

Monster Spectacular is the ultimate monster truck event for the entire family. The show features 14 monster trucks with more freestyle and back flips, motocross, ATV races, open-class side-by-side racing and much more. The program includes:

Monster trucks

Spectacular stunts of high-flying monster trucks with top drivers including champions from the US and Canadian circuit who will be racing on a spectacular dirt track.

The best monster trucks

The battle for the title Canada vs USA, featuring the best monster trucks on the circuit: Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Train Wreck, Rat Nasty, Bucking Bronco, Sabotage, Red Baron, and many more.

Freestyle motocross

These fearless freestyle motocross pilots will be showing off their talents, attempting a variety of leaps and stunts in mid air. If you arrive early you can enjoy the pit party, meet the drivers, and see the monster trucks up close.

For more info visit http://www.monsterspectacular.com

