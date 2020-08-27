Miriam Foundation hosts benefit concert at Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre

The Miriam Foundation, an organization that usually holds a golf tournament every summer to raise funds for their initiatives, had to re-organize its services to properly take care for their clients during the pandemic and therefore were forced to cancel their yearly charity event. However, they’re hosting something new that aligns with the safety measures in place for COVID-19: Dinner Under The Stars will take place on September 2, with a concert by singer Gregory Charles and his band at the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre and an opening performance by local celebrity Spidey The Mentalist, who grew up in TMR. They’ll be performing live while the audience sits in their cars, and Spidey said this will be a whole new experience for him. “There are so many things happening in these times for entertainers that there’s a lot of question marks – we’ve built our careers and gotten to the point where we know the business like the backs of our hands. I can man an entire theatre right down to the lighting and sound. But now with the pandemic, none of us know how things are going to go. I’ve never had another priority other than entertainment, but now it’s all about making sure the audience is safe too. I’m going to get up there and bring my usual high energy. Audiences are paying money to come see me, which is the biggest honour, and I want them to feel safe and have a really good time, and those two have to coexist.”
The event at Royalmount Drive-In will support the Miriam Foundation and its various initiatives like the Miriam Intervention Program, a telemedicine model to serve parents of autistic children – this process, they say, works well for certain clients, and post-COVID they will continue with a hybrid program of in-home and in-clinic services. Additionally, the organization moved into a new building last March, which merged the services from five locations into one, but they barely got to try it out before their employees all had to work from home – they consolidated the Miriam Foundation offices and the Miriam Intervention Program under one roof, and the money raised from the drive-in event will also help fund their new home.
This special evening, which is suitable for all ages, will take place on Wednesday, September 2. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite.ca
